The Public Pulse: Debating OPD actions, protesters; No to big boys truck; TV political ads

Let’s remember we’re neighbors
Frank Pane was Chief Deputy Douglas County attorney under Donald “Pinky” Knowles. When I met him in the 1980s, he was a seasoned lawyer and prosecutor. I was a young lawyer. Frank was a larger-than-life courthouse character and held an important job, but he almost always had time to say hello, ask about my family and offer a story. An experience of his that he recounted to me has stayed with me and is relevant now.
One of Frank’s duties was to speak to the graduating Omaha Police Department recruits. He made sure to tell them that the people they encounter in their job are their neighbors, and that as police officers they had a choice in how to treat them. He told the new grads to remember that the people they come into contact with have families and responsibilities too, like you. You don’t have to arrest them in every case, as often you have the option of just writing a ticket. What Frank said came from his decades of law enforcement and courthouse experience.
In these times, all of us — police, protesters, everyone — will benefit from remembering Frank’s wisdom and that we are all neighbors.
Brent M. Bloom, Omaha
No to this big boys truck
I couldn’t believe what I was reading in The World-Herald today. Douglas County elected leaders want to spend $1.85 million of COVID relief monies on a fancy truck. What kind of spoiled entitled brat would ever consider such a toy — would even consider that this would be the best way to spend almost two million dollars of the U.S. taxpayer’s money, especially since the City of Omaha already has a Tonka truck just like this one?
Who in their right mind can envision a scenario where the Omaha metropolitan area would need two of these trucks at the same time? There must be more pressing needs than this fancy big boys truck that will remain in the garage most days. This is exactly what progressives are talking about when they say we should defund the police.
Ken Ward, Gretna
OPD’s out-of-control tactics
The Omaha Police Department claims that they protect and serve. The truth is that they act more like an occupying force. Many of the actions they take are driven by fear of the enemy, and the enemy is us. On multiple occasions recently, the OPD has escalated the level of violence at peaceful protests. To justify this, the department points to a few examples of vandalism and rowdiness, always with an emphasis on the fear of what might happen next.
In explaining the mass arrest of peaceful protesters last Saturday night, the OPD said they feared what the group would do if they let them disperse. So, on a bridge two blocks before the end of the march, they trapped and arrested everybody, with as much a violence as possible. What they achieved, according to their own timeline, was to neutralize the enemy before they could attack. I feel neither protected nor served.
Mark D. Graeve, Omaha
Protesters, take responsibility
It really bothers me when Social Justice Warriors incorrectly quote the Constitution and their rights provided by the First Amendment. Need I have to remind the “protesters” that they were blocking Farnam Street? This is one of the main routes an ambulance would take in an emergency. With the pandemic still affecting many lives, if transportation to Nebraska Medicine was necessary by some downtown citizen in need of medical attention, they would have had a difficult time getting there in a timely manner. “Protesters” could have been hurt too. Didn’t any of their mothers teach them to not play in the street?
Nothing would have happened if the “protesters” stayed on the sidewalk, but this is not in their “playbook.” They expected to be arrested and claim “police brutality” afterward. If any of them felt “uncomfortable” in jail until they were bailed out, what were they expecting? Jail is not supposed to be a day at the spa. This is why jail is something to be avoided.
I hope City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse doesn’t excuse any of the charges. Grow up, SJWs, and start acting like adults taking responsibility for your unlawful actions.
Jack Urban, Omaha
Police excess on display
Seriously? Pepper balls in the back? Hands zip-tied for hours? High-density confinement for hours during a COVID spike? “Scheduled” computer shutdowns?
This well-organized demonstration was made to bring attention to the questionable city response to the killing of James Scurlock by a notorious white supremacist and to show solidarity with citizens of Portland in opposition to unnecessary and oppressive policing by Trump’s militia.
Talk about unnecessary and oppressive policing! Omaha’s protesters committed what amounts to mass jaywalking.
The behavior of police was a transparent tactic of intimidation meant to deter future expressions of grievances as protected by our First Amendment. A simple citation, and a court date would more than suffice.
When policing is the subject of grievances, the police response is in the spotlight. Police did not “maintain order”; they meted out punishment.
Obviously, the grievances are validated.
Seriously.
Roger duRand, Omaha
Protesters, obey the law
I have no problem with peaceful protests. But, in response to the two articles in the Wednesday, July 29 Public Pulse, written by Jaimee Trobough and Michaela Wolf, when you break the law, you get arrested. And, as our parents have taught us, there are consequences.
To answer Jaimee Trobough’s question, “where is the outrage or screaming?”: These protesters tried to shut down a main street in our city during the evening hours without a permit or thought of public safety. Do you realize that you have to have a permit to shut down a city street? There is protocol to follow. If not, it can become quite dangerous for everyone involved.
The protesters were asked to clear the street by police but refused, then, they were lawfully arrested. If you want to stay out of jail when you protest, then obey the city ordinances. It is a very simple thing to do.
Personally, I am tired of hearing about the whining and bellyaching from protesters who break the law and then complain. The conditions at the Douglas County correctional facility are what they are. It’s a jail, not a hospitality suite.
Phillip Huston, Omaha
Housing-policy realities
In his op-ed piece (World-Herald, July 29) calling for creating more housing opportunity, Steve Chapman writes about suburban areas, “A sprinkling of duplexes or small apartment buildings would not turn quiet, leafy communities into wretched hellscapes.”
Obviously, Chapman hasn’t toured many suburban areas of Omaha. High-density, multilevel apartments have been and are continually sprouting throughout the metro’s northwest region.
Back when OPS’ Prairie Wind Elementary was being constructed just across the common area of our neighborhood at that time, the OPS school board president told me that no portable classrooms would be needed because the school was being built with extra room for student population growth. Wrong! As soon as the school was built, hundreds of apartments were constructed nearby. Not only did portables appear, but many aspects of daily life changed in that neck of the woods forever.
As a homeowner in several northwestern metro neighborhoods since 1975 and with my perspective and experience as a Realtor since 1991, I’ve seen a strong effort by investors to build hundreds and hundreds of apartments in complexes on land that, in one instance, our then-attorney for the SID I served on stated would “never” have apartments on it.
Well, never say “never” when it comes to real estate development and zoning changes that enable buildings that change landscapes and living dynamics as they cast their physical and metaphorical shadows over surrounding single-family houses. The shortage of existing homes for sale along with the growing cost of new construction now more than ever is driving construction of even more apartment buildings.
I’m all for more housing opportunities that allow people to have more choices about where they can live and raise their children, but much more needs consideration than simply adopting, say, one of many of Joe Biden’s proposed plans if he’s elected.
Scott Yahnke, Bennington
Understanding the Constitution
To President Trump’s naysayers, I would urge you to surrender your histrionics. Do you really think these are the actions of a dictator? To those that claim he supports silencing journalists that do not actively support him, I would remind you that he has not found sufficient support to rewrite the First Amendment to open up libel laws (and those rounds fired at journalists were less than lethal).
To those that claimed he would try to cancel the election and hold his position forever, how foolish you look now! He has only proposed postponing the election for an indefinite length of time! Besides, I don’t know who voted for the Twentieth Amendment, but I certainly didn’t. I think most legal scholars would agree that the amendments are really just suggestions, anyway.
Vince Winkler, Papillion
Thumb’s down to TV political spots
Ugh! Is anyone else in Nebraska annoyed by TV commercials for Iowa politicians? In July! Give us a break, please. I hope Teresa Greenfield gets stomped in November. As for Don makin’ his Bacon putting his stuff out there, I am sure it will not be long before his opponent with the display of teeth will be throwing her stuff in. We who do not live in Congressional District 2 will have to endure them, too.
Gordon Vavricek, Fremont, Neb.
