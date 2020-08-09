The Public Pulse: Debating the OPS decision; Right-wing falsities; Yes to anti-abortion bill

OPS decision helps us all
As the parent of an OPS teacher and the grandparent of two OPS primary students, I am relieved and thankful for Friday’s announcement that schooling will begin remotely Aug. 18 for the first quarter and that all activities and athletics are suspended. This is a reprieve and a breather — no kidding! — for the entire Omaha metro.
If the other metro districts do not follow suit, OPS will have to continue remote-schooling/no-sports policy because it is a sure thing that in-person school and intramural and interscholastic athletics in other districts will be super spreaders in our area. With a quarter’s worth of remote school everywhere, a city mask mandate and responsible conduct at large, we may be able to see the testing positivity rate fall below 5% for at least two weeks, as is recommended for cautious social reopening.
It is not only our school children, teachers, staff and elders who will benefit from the OPS plan. Wider adoption of the plan also will benefit the essential, underpaid and heroic workers who keep things running: grocery staff, postal workers, health care workers, OPPD and MUD people, transport workers, foodbank and shelter workers, and, even though some may not feel sympathetic about it, the cops.
Let’s do this for our community.
K.M. Davies, Omaha
Risk avoidance goes too far
I am a 76-year-old male. My generation fought for freedom in Vietnam (and many lost their lives doing so). My parents’ generation fought for freedom in WWII (and many lost their lives doing so). My grandparents’ generation fought for freedom in WWI (and many lost their lives doing so). Somehow, my generation has raised a generation of individuals that seem to have made risk avoidance their number one priority.
For example, standing in front of a classroom helping school-age children advance their social and learning skills has been held hostage to fears of contracting the coronavirus. In an excellent article in the Aug. 8 Wall Street Journal entitled “Why it’s (mostly) safe to reopen schools,” epidemiologist Mark Woodhouse of the University of Edinburgh is quoted: “It is extremely difficult to find any instance anywhere in the world ... of a child (under 15) transmitting to a teacher in school.” Also, data clearly demonstrates that the risk of adverse consequences from COVID-19 for school-age children is very low compared to other risks such as death from influenza or pneumonia, homicide, cancer or car accidents.
So, millennials, or whatever else you call yourselves, please do what is right for school-age children and get them back in the classroom where they belong so that they will not miss out on the social and educational development that is so crucial to their well-being.
David Krause, Omaha
Right decision by OPS
Thank you, OPS, for your common sense and scientific-based decision to have virtual learning for the first quarter of the school year. This action will probably save the lives of some students, school staff, parents and grandparents.
For those angry about no sports, do not blame OPS! Blame the Republican policy makers that opened up the economy before the virus was contained and those too dumb to wear a mask or not willing to social distance! They are the reason for no sports this fall. My solution to the pandemic is to listen carefully to what Trump and Pete Ricketts say to do, and then do the exact opposite!
Jim Kubik, Omaha
Wrong decision by OPS
Schools are essential. We need in-person learning in order to engage students and give them the best education available, but Omaha Public Schools isn’t allowing for that. Unlike other districts, they aren’t even going to attempt to allow students to learn in school again. What are parents going to do if their children can’t stay home alone? Are they not going to work?
Education and safety can both be accomplished in a building, but the superintendent and the board won’t even attempt it. We need to fight to keep students in school in order to give them the best opportunities for success.
Bryce Johnson, Omaha
What our culture has become
We are now living in a country where athletes are asked to explain why they are standing for the national anthem.
Ed Leahy, Omaha
Too fast for safety
Nebraska has a “move over” law that states you must attempt to move your vehicle over a lane when approaching an emergency vehicle with their flashing lights on, such as a tow truck. If you are unable to change lanes, you are then supposed to slow down and pass at a safe speed. What is a safe speed? In a 70 mph zone, is a safe speed then 60 or 50 mph? Being a former volunteer on the highways, I always thought that 30 mph or less would be a safe speed, but evidently I was wrong.
Big rig truckers don’t seem to have a problem following this law. Why can’t passenger vehicles do it?
Rick Madej, Omaha
Right wing’s false claims
Mr. Cox (Aug. 9 Pulse), please take a cleansing breath. You seem to have some rather peculiar notions of what Kara Eastman can or will do if she is elected.
1. Contrary to what those on the right believe, neither Speaker Pelosi nor Maxine Walker nor Gerald Nadler hates America. The people who hate America are the ones insistent on doing Vladimir Putin’s bidding. You would need to look at the White House to find allegiance and abject obeisance to Putin.
2. Neither Ms. Eastman nor anyone else can unilaterally put an end to a constitutional amendment. Repeal is a long and arduous process. Eighth-grade civics teaches that.
3. No Democrat has advocated eliminating police departments. That is a figment of right-wing imagination.
4. Peaceful protesters are not the same as rioters and looters, no matter what the right wing thinks.
5. “Antifa” is the new right-wing buzzword for anyone who protests injustice. “Antifa” stands for “anti-fascist.” The only antifa people I’ve ever heard of stormed the beaches at Normandy and the islands in the Pacific.
6. Given the cupidity and voracious greed and corruption of the Trump family, I would not bring up enriching oneself at the expense of the country, were I a right-winger.
7. “Socialism” is a go-to insult of the right wing, as are “Communism” and “Marxism.” The terms are used interchangeably by people who don’t know what they mean. They all are used to cast aspersions on anything that benefits anyone other than the 1%, particularly anyone of color.
I have voted in the past for Don Bacon. I will not do so again for the simple reason that every time he has had the choice of doing what serves the country and doing what serves Donald Trump, he has chosen Trump.
Mary M. Roeser, Omaha
Not a waste of time
I just watched a video of last week’s legislative debate on LB 814, also known as the dismemberment abortion bill. There was heartfelt debate from many senators. One senator suggested that during this time of pandemic, social unrest and economic crisis, an abortion bill did not deserve to be taking up valuable, prime-time debate when there were so many other important issues at hand.
I would suggest that LB 814 is the most important issue on the agenda. It seems that any society that legally allows a living baby in the womb the size of an adult hand to have its four-inch arms and legs pulled off as it recoils, and call that health care or a parenting choice, should not be surprised to find a world outside the womb filled with racism, violence, greed and hatred.
I’m glad LB 814 is being debated. It deserves to be there. It isn’t a waste of time. Ending dismemberment abortion would be a small step toward restoring respect and dignity of all human lives.
Shelly Chloupek, Harvard, Neb.
Biden’s empty promises
State Sen. Justin Wayne wrote a column on Aug 4 telling about the “Biden economic plan will help communities of color.” Sen. Wayne must remember that Joe Biden has been in Washington most of his life, and before President Trump, Joe Biden was vice president under President Obama. The two of them had eight years to fix America, and both did nothing.
What the Black and Brown community must do, as every American should do, is look at the issues in every election — actually look at each candidate and what he has done in the past. Do not listen to anyone on how you should vote, since you can make your own decision. Then vote who you think should win and will be best for America and do not listen to anyone’s promises, which will very likely never materialize no matter the candidate.
D. Mark O’Neill, Omaha
Crossroads Mall redevelopment?
I’ll believe it when I see it.
Kevin Penrod, Omaha
Nebraska’s blessed bounty
I have had the privilege of traveling a large share of Nebraska the last few weeks. Side roads from North Platte to Cherry County and east on Highway 12 to Ponca to Omaha and Highways 20, 14 and 70 and back to south-central Nebraska. The hard work of our people in agriculture was apparent.
The verdant bountiful fields of hay, soybeans, corn and pastures stretch across our state. We truly feed many people. The words “FIELDS OF FOOD” came to mind. We have been blessed.
Hopefully the people of Nebraska travel our state and celebrate its beauty and its agriculture.
Vicki Westcott, Holdrege, Neb.
