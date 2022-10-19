The Public Pulse: Economics 101; Platte River land sale; Cavanaugh support

Lifeblood of capitalism

Even though U. S. Congressman Don Bacon achieved the rank of brigadier general and wing commander in the U.S. Air Force and is currently serving his third term as U.S. House Representative from Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, he apparently has no clue of what he is talking about in his campaign ad.

In his campaign ad, he states that President Biden must cut government spending to stop the current recession. Well, Mr. Bacon, as a former secondary public school economics instructor, I must educate you on the fact that government, business and household spending or consumption is the lifeblood of capitalism. Recessions are born of the lack of spending or consumption by either government, business or household spending. Therefore, to recover from a recession, a consumer such as the government must pursue the appropriate fiscal policy to make up for the lost spending to initiate an economic recovery that will achieve a full employment rate of output.

Therefore, if our nation is in a recession, as you and your fellow Republicans allege, then to reduce the telling effects of a recession upon our nation's people, an increase in government spending is a must. In conclusion, prior to the next ad you purchase for television, please educate yourself on the necessary economic hypothesis and theories that will give you a better understanding of macro- and micro-economics 101. As a three-term member of the U.S. House of Representative currently seeking a fourth term, I should have assumed you would already have learned that little bit of academia.

Alvin Guenther, Dunbar, Nebraska

Platte River land

Kudos to the Rotella family for their personal purchase of the tract of land along the Platte River (Sept. 28). This land is beautiful just the way it has existed for many years, and the very benevolent Rotella family has committed to caring for and protecting the land for future generations. Nebraskans can thank the Rotellas for their generosity.

Janet Haney, Omaha

Cavanaugh support

I write to applaud State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh for her passion and leadership in shining a light on our state’s relationship with troubled foster care services provider St. Francis Ministries. She should be especially commended for her efforts to demand accountability by pushing Nebraska’s Attorney General to look into cases of fraud and financial improprieties surrounding St. Francis and Nebraska taxpayer dollars (Sept. 3). It is frankly a relief to know that Sen. Cavanaugh is on the case on behalf of our most vulnerable Nebraskans and all taxpayers. I will be proudly casting my vote to re-elect Machaela Cavanaugh and I urge my neighbors and all voters in Legislative District 6 to do the same.

James J. Regan, Omaha

Abortion and economics

There is no need for voters to choose between reproductive rights and economic self-interest on Nov. 8. Our current need for so many small, two-income families is not the result of feminists gone wild; it is the result of decades of deceptive trickle-down economics.

BK Chaney, Omaha

Experience and dedication

I am writing as a community member and parent of a child in public school to say that Deb Neary is the best candidate for Nebraska’s Board of Education. She has the experience and dedication required to serve our public schools.

We need people who value our educators and children, respect the wishes of parents, listen to community member concerns, and won’t get swept up in divisive politics. Deb Neary is this person. She has proven this by being approachable to guest speakers at board of education meetings, hosting town halls, taking individual meetings, and replying to many calls and emails.

During her first term on the board, I reached out to inquire about state standards around physical activity and play, and found her to be responsive and open-minded.

We need reasonable and qualified leaders on our state board of education.

Please vote for Deb Neary on Nov. 8.

Sheena Helgenberger, Omaha

Ricketts for Senator?

I hope Gov. Pete Ricketts replaces Sen. Ben Sasse. Ricketts has been an impressively good governor. Executives like Pete tend to make wise legislators. They go from a real job to a U.S. Senate where members show up and vote.

The Senate needs more senators like Gov. Ricketts.

Mark D. Anich, Omaha

Voter ID measure

After 167 years of statehood and a miniscule, practically non-existent amount of election cheating, Nebraskans are now being told by Gov. Pete Ricketts to be proactive — to stop it before it happens. Yes, the clear and negative implication is that voter fraud will happen, because he says so, and you better be prepared to show your photo ID at the polls or be disenfranchised.

Is this not a negative and anxiety provoking requirement to strike fear into law abiding Nebraskans? Is this to create doubt and insecurity because of the unproven allegations of one corrupt man's claim that an election was stolen from him? Is this not another attempt to slander and mock the integrity of the American citizen and voter? Does this not erode confidence and trust in our country and its leaders? And most importantly, is required voter ID designed to give a decided edge at the polls to one political party over another?

I harbor no apologies for some aspects of the American way and I refuse to believe that we, as a country, have become so degenerate, dishonest and lowly that we must prove who we are to be able to vote.

Ron Holscher, Ogallala

Free Market?

When Kris Chrisinger (OWH, Sept. 29) complains about taxpayers now having to support EV charging stations, he claims that the petroleum industry financed their own gas stations and business growth. He would prefer to “let the markets sort this out” in regard to electric vehicle use and support.

Perhaps he is unaware that the fossil fuel industry has been subsidized by our government (U.S. taxpayers) to the tune of more than $20 billion per year. If we had gradually eliminated all that financial help to them yes, our gas prices would be higher. But if we’d done this gradually (as we’d committed to do with the G20 summit in 2009), we would have used fuels less wastefully and renewable energy products (solar, wind, EV’s) could have advanced more quickly.

In the 1960s, research had clearly shown the dangers of tobacco use and yet we continued with tobacco subsidies until 2014. We are making a similar but more dangerous mistake now. Big oil and big coal continue to receive their billions because most of the senators and representatives take in thousands (or even millions) in campaign contributions from the fossil fuel lobby . This time, however, the “patient” being irreparably harmed is one we should all care deeply about: our planet.

Electric vehicle use is one component of reducing our carbon footprint. EV’s and renewable energy source development are better uses of our tax dollars. We need to “kick the habit” of fossil fuels.

Kevin Wycoff, MD, Omaha