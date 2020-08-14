The Public Pulse: Frost stands up for players; A wonderful kindness toward veterans

Frost stands up for players
After watching the rant by sports analyst Desmond Howard on BTN, I felt the need to respond. Everyone has the right to express their opinion, even Desmond Howard. If we are caring about the players’ health, Coach Frost laid out all of the reasons his players are safer in a protocol of football at UNL.
If my grandson would choose to play football, I would want him to be under the leadership of Coach Frost. Commissioner Kevin Warren and Mr. Howard never communicated how this direction benefited student athletes and their health. They listened to health and legal officials, and their only concern was liability to the respective institutions, which is important, but Coach Frost was correct in that these players are less likely to catch COVID-19 in a football protocol than in an unstructured campus life.
It is clear to me that player health and safety was not the basis for the Big Ten decision. NU can’t walk away from the Big Ten, but they can stress and push for common sense and continuity in the decision-making process. The only apology that needs to be made is from Mr. Howard to Coach Frost.
Coach Frost fought for his players, their desire to play and his concern for their continued growth as young men. That showed much more class than the rant by Mr. Howard.
Jay Larson, Kearney, Neb.
A wonderful kindness
VFW Post 2503 Honor Guard Omaha finished doing military honors for a veteran in a Council Bluffs cemetery and decided to stop at Henry’s diner in Crescent, Iowa, for a late lunch. There were eight of us in our uniforms and were seated at a table.
After ordering, a gentleman came to our table and told us his father was a World War II veteran and wanted to honor his father by buying us all our lunches. What a nice gesture and very much appreciated.
We didn’t get his name but hope he will see this and once again I say, thank you.
William Humphrey, Omaha
