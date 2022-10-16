The Public Pulse: Incomplete job application; Fall flu season; Miss Patti's final bow

Pillen's job interview

When a person runs for office, they are applying for a job. There are requirements for the job that need to be met in a resume. Then interviews to see how that person responds to everyday work and pressure.

The resume consists of the candidate’s website, flyers and phone calls, explaining what experience and knowledge the candidate has. Then there is the callback for the position, called the interview. The candidates must prove why they are the best. This is where they show how they fit the position and qualify for the job by meeting with voters and responding to questions. They show why they are the right individual to be chosen.

In the interview, the job hunter is asked questions from several people in the company. Questions can range from difficult to easy. The candidate must be prepared to show how they fit and what they can do under varying circumstances. An important part of this is the debate. Trained news members and competitors ask and answer questions. This allows the voters to see how the candidates act in action. How they would respond to everyday work and emergency situations that perhaps they haven’t thought of. This is probably the most important part of applying for a job or running for office.

Mr. Pillen, please explain why you are not completing your application for the job as governor? How do you plan to let the voters know how you will work daily, and your response to pressures? Mr. Pillen, would you hire a person who refused to be interviewed?

Alice Klein, La Vista

Fall flu season

While the focus recently has been primarily on the new COVID booster, don’t forget to get your yearly influenza vaccination. This fall flu’s season may be significant based on the previous mild flu season when masking was common. Flu is still a major risk that can result in severe illness and deaths in vulnerable people. Don’t be a flu statistic.

Brett V. Kettelhut MD, Omaha

Remembering 'Miss Patti'

"Miss Patti" Patricia Nastase, an iconic figure in Olde Towne Bellevue, made her final bow to her family, friends and students earlier this month (Oct. 1). Pattie was a respected and beloved dance teacher who owned and operated Entenman Studio of Dance in Bellevue for many years. Miss Patti instructed young dancers from the age of 5 through high school, and beyond. Her students learned more than dance from this tiny dynamo. They learned poise, manners and proper etiquette at the hands of this lovely lady.

Entenman's flourished for years, celebrating each year with a concert held at the Orpheum Theater, and later at Iowa Western Community College. These concerts featured every dancer who was instructed at the studio in one or more dances and often concluded with a presentation by advanced students of "Rodeo," which used the same choreography every year. The challenging dance tested those who were chosen to participate, and it always drew a standing ovation from the audience.

Entenman Studio of Dance closed several years ago, but the students who studied there will never forget Miss Patti. She was more than a teacher, she was an inspiration to the young men and women she taught. Bellevue will miss this lovely lady. We have lost more than a teacher, we have lost a friend.

Clara Sue Arnsdorff, Bellevue

Great concert

I want to thank the Walter Scott Jr. foundation for sponsoring the "Salute To Veterans" concert on Oct. 7. Super stars like Reba McEntire, Tony Orlando, David Foster and many others, including a surprise visit by Lee Greenwood, put on a fantastic show. The tickets were free to all veterans and their families and all 2,000 tickets were quickly claimed by the public. It was very sad that half of the ticket holders decided not to show up for the performance. Not only was the Holland Performing Arts Center only half-full for these great performers, but many veterans who really wanted to see this show were unable to get tickets. In the future, please don't ask for free tickets unless your planning on attending the performance.

Rick Madej, Omaha

Preserving history

Thank you for the excellent article highlighting the history of Japanese immigrants in western Nebraska and the efforts to preserve their hall. The North Platte River valley around Scottsbluff is a wonderfully diverse place with Japanese, Greeks, Mexicans, Germans from Russia, and others all calling this area home from the earliest days of settlement. One of the most noteworthy of these immigrants was referenced in the article, Rev. Hiram Hisanori Kano, who is revered as a saint in the Episcopal Church. His memoir, “Nikkei Farmer on the Nebraska Plains” is a truly fascinating and inspiring read. The Legacy of the Plains Museum and Vickie Sakurada Schaepler have done an outstanding service to our state by preserving this significant structure that provides us with a tangible connection to the lives of those who have shaped Nebraska into what it is today. Well done!

Chase Becker, Omaha