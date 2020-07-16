It’s an American tradition
To the many opinion pieces in the Pulse decrying BLM protests and the numerous items on Facebook demanding “America, Love It or Leave It,” my reply is, “Protesting is American as throwing tea into Boston Harbor”!
Stuart Wood, Bellevue
MLK’s important example
Where have you gone, Martin Luther King? Our country has seemed to forget King was best known for advancing civil rights through nonviolence. Inspired by his Christian beliefs and nonviolent activism Mahatma Gandhi, King led the Montgomery bus boycott. He helped to organize the march on Washington and delivered his “I have a dream”speech.
The point is, MLK was a very smart and courageous man. He would be appalled with black leaders and Democrats that have turned to mob rule. If you have no respect for the law, its impossible to have civil order. MLK’s nonviolent approach would work again, if tried. He’s considered to be one of the greatest Americans ever.
Dan Christensen, Bellevue
Police in schools
This is in response to a letter in Sunday’s World-Herald. Protesters seem to think that if they disarm the security personnel in schools, things will be safer. What happens if a student has a gun or a knife and is threatening another student or an officer? Students in the past have found ways to escape metal detectors, etc., and do come into the school with weapons.
This is something that should be discussed thoroughly before any changes are made.
Katherine Braunlich, Omaha
Facts on President Trump’s actions
Patrick J. Sweaney (July 14 Pulse) claims Roger Stone, Michael Flynn and Sheriff Joe Arpaio were convicted of felonies and exonerated by President Trump.
All untrue. Joe Arpaio was pardoned for contempt of court, a misdemeanor.
The judge in General Michael Flynn’s conviction has been ordered to dismiss the charge by a federal Appeals Court, not President Trump. That District Court judge keeps refusing to adhere to that order. That is acting above the law.
Roger Stone has certainly not been exonerated by the president. He remains a convicted felon. His prison sentence was commuted; he was not pardoned and was not exonerated.
Rob Butler, Omaha
GOP fuzzy math
Former Mayor Daub: Please do not insult our intelligence by parroting the president’s false claim that we have so many COVID-19 patients because we test so much. If I have 10 pregnant females and administer a pregnancy test to five, who all test positive, how many pregnant females are there? You would say five. The answer is 10.
Hopefully, math is not required for GOP delegates in Jacksonville.
Pat Barrett, Omaha
Get priorities straight on virus
In regard to Chris Ballard’s melodramatic July 12 Pulse letter, “Restrictions have gone too far”: The return to a normal way of life can only be achieved if we follow the protocols that are designed to slow the spread of the virus. If this includes the cancellation of football practice, so be it. Sorry for your loss, Chris.
Also, his frustration directed at Dr. Adi Pour is misguided and ridiculous. Instead of imploring Dr. Pour “to step in and change course here,” maybe Mr. Ballard should practice what he preaches. Social distancing, avoiding crowds and limiting touch points must become integral parts of our daily lives.
Troy Morris, Omaha
An accomplished Omahan
Raymond D. Tomasso Jr. (World-Herald obituary, July 12) is a real Omaha success story. A 1967 graduate of North High, Ray studied art as a child at Joslyn Art Museum and later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Omaha University in 1971. He went on to study at Michigan State and Southern Illinois Universities before completing a Master of Fine Arts degree at the University of Colorado at Boulder, Colorado. Ray established the Interocean Curiosity Studio in Englewood, Colorado, and taught while producing art in the fields of sculpture and papermaking. Two of his works of art were chosen for display at the Chemistry Department in the Durham Science Center at the campus of his alma mater, the University of Nebraska at Omaha, upon its dedication in 1987.
Ray Tomasso is an artist and Omahan of whom we can all be proud.
Dan M. Sullivan, Omaha
professor emeritus of chemistry
