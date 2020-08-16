The Public Pulse: Many opinions about NU and Big Ten; Front-line worker; Teacher funding

Big issues for NU to ponder
In light of the Big Ten suspending sports this fall, some have called for the University of Nebraska to promptly quit the conference to salvage a few fall games. But abruptly abandoning the Big Ten out of desperation would be a short-sighted, childish tantrum with long-lasting negative effects far worse than pausing sports in coordination with peer institutions for a season.
The dire health and financial consequences we are facing across society are a result of negligence and hubris of the American public and government officials. We could have avoided the situation we’re in now. But society choose otherwise. The state’s public flagship university is a part of that too. We reap what we sow, not dodge what we are able, for the profit of a few. Or so proclaims the state’s symbol atop the capitol and emblazoned on flags and license plates across Nebraska.
We would do better to spend the time and limited money addressing weightier issues like the relationship of sports to higher education in the first place, and hearing the voices of student athletes themselves who demand accountability for their commodification and exploitation.
Deryl Hatch, Omaha
No masks, no football
Like many Nebraskans, I was saddened to hear that the Big Ten Conference canceled the football season. I understand a few individuals maintain their right to not wear a mask. I want them to understand that actions have consequences. Because the Big Red season has been canceled, millions of dollars will not come into the University of Nebraska. The same is true for the businesses that thrive on the football season. And that’s just the UNL campus. Businesses around the state live or die by the business that school programs and sports bring in.
It’s been proven time and again that wearing masks brings down the positivity rate. We’ve been told that all summer long. The goal was the opening of schools. This is the consequence. But a few chose their rights over the rights, health, welfare and survival of so many others. No Big Red football this year is the consequence of not wearing masks. People, we could have been there.
Cathy Beck, Omaha
Businesses will be hurt
After a day to cogitate, I still feel the Big Ten was hasty in the decision to cancel fall sports. There was still time to cancel if conditions “on the ground” warranted, but canceling at this early date will certainly have unexpected consequences. This decision impacts more than just the sports involved. It impacts many, many businesses in the cities involved and outside those cities. The economic toll will be felt for years.
No, I don’t have any “skin in the game,” but I have empathy for those business people who will be severely impacted by this hasty decision.
I hope the SEC and some other conferences stick to their guns and play. That’s our last hope for college football this year as well as a vote for calm, reasonable decision making in this time of too many questionable decisions by leaders of all stripes.
David W. Martin, Hernando, Florida
Hastings HS ’48, Hastings College ’56
NU and Big Ten
I have relatives who as Big Ten fans since youth are amazed that NU has the temerity to question Big Ten decisions. What Coach Frost said was the exact same as Ohio State’s Coach Day, but there was no outrage at Day. I thought after 10 years we were a full member.
Notice the first and most vociferous to call us out was Desmond Howard, who as a Wolverine is still mad that we and Frost stopped them from being unanimous champions. We may not be Notre Dame, but we did play and beat them at the end of the last pandemic. We are surely at least a Michigan if not better. (Understand overall, academically and otherwise, I am pleased to be in the Big Ten.)
Joseph B. Hall, Bennington
Here’s a sports option
Here’s an idea of a football or volleyball schedule. Team up with Iowa to play a best of seven series with a full seven games. Winner takes home the Hero’s Trophy.
At least there would be some games played.
Dennis Young, Omaha
Iowans are tough foes
When I saw the Big Ten would not have a football season, I was sad to think Iowa would not be beating NU again this season. There was something about NU considering going to the Big 12, which meant the Cyclones could pick up where the Hawkeyes left off last year. ISU is more than engineering and agriculture, although both are infinitely more important than football
Brian Hunter, Council Bluffs
Mandate helps front-line worker
I would like to praise the local authorities for passing the mandatory mask mandate. I am a person that works in a grocery store that I and my colleagues have been working in since this crisis began in March. I have seen a lot of conscientious people in my store that are concerned about other people around them. I have also seen people that are not concerned about themselves or the people around them.
I work in the flower shop, trying to help spread beauty and hope in this time of stress. A lot of people think that they’re immune from reality. They’re not. I suffer from COPD and have a really hard time wearing a mask sometimes, but do my best to protect those around me.
I just want to be able to breathe and have that respect given to me, too.
Holly Murphy, Omaha
OPD deserves strong support
To City Council President Chris Jerram or any other council member who want to take money from the Police Department: Move to Minneapolis or Seattle. We support our officers in this city.
Mike Ostergaard, Omaha
Omaha, embrace Malcolm X
Located along Evans Street in North Omaha sits a modest building on a relatively small plot of land. The building serves as headquarters for the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation, and the land is the site of Malcolm X’s birthplace.
Born Malcolm Little on May 19, 1925, Malcolm X and his family lived in the house at 3448 Pinkney Street for less than a year before threats from the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan forced the family to relocate to Milwaukee and eventually Lansing, Michigan.
Did you know Malcolm X was born in Omaha? If you were walking around the city, it wouldn’t be apparent. I’m a frequent visitor to Omaha and only knew of the city’s connection to the human rights activist through my own research and interest. The truth is that Malcolm X is not at the forefront of Omaha’s history, and that’s a shame.
The current social justice movement in America provides a perfect opportunity for Omaha to confront its oversight while also celebrating the life of one of the most consequential figures in American history. Omaha can help lead a renewed discussion and analysis of Malcolm X through an effort to more publicly recognize his connection to the city, whether that be through a monument, public memorial or simply the amplification of the work of the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation — or perhaps all three?
Embrace your native son, Omaha. The time is long overdue.
Chad Cooper, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
They hate all things Trump
After reading the Sunday, Aug. 9 Public Pulse, “Right wing’s false claims,” I have decided to laminate and frame it as a future reference for my elementary age grandchildren. Hopefully, it will aid someday in their understanding of today’s events as it relates to civic studies. Never has there been such a dichotomy of opinion regarding the social direction advocated by political party leadership. History will accurately record attempts at perversion of truth being manipulated upon voters.
Personally, I found the author to be incredulous and the letter’s content so blatantly incredible that I am led to believe that she is a fully indoctrinated extreme leftist liberal. I can imagine no other explanation.
Her version of facts and obscurantism does lead readers to reach the conclusion, “She hates all things Trump.”
Charles Garton, Omaha
Tech security
I want to thank Gov. Ricketts for banning the TikTok app on State of Nebraska election devices due to security concerns. I am hoping the governor is not playing politics and will also ban all cell phones in Nebraska that contain a Huawei chip now that President Trump signed an executive order banning government agencies from using telecommunications equipment that pose a risk to national security.
Joseph Anania, Omaha
Teacher funding
To Jack Wilson’s Aug. 12 Public Pulse letter about defunding schools and teachers because schools aren’t open: Teachers have been defunded for 200 years.
James Krueger, Omaha
This is a dedicated city worker
Monday I had my trash pickup on Weir Street a little later than normal. But I was far from upset when I saw one man drive the truck a few feet and then the same man jumped out of the truck and collected my trash. This crew had only one person and I was totally amazed at how hard this man was working. I ran into the house for some cold bottled water for him and I thanked him for his dedication and hard work.
This is a man that everyone can respect for his hardworking attitude and dedication to the job.
Doug Arthur, Omaha
