The Public Pulse: Masks and persuasion; OPD's troubling actions; Ban abortion procedure

Masks and persuasion
Generally, it is more effective to recommend, suggest or explain to someone why doing/not doing a certain thing is good than it is to force or mandate/forbid that behavior. This is due to a psychological concept, reactance, wherein a person who is ordered/forced to do/not do something feels their individual liberty threatened and thus may not comply.
That is why it usually works better to post a sign such as, “Thank you for not smoking” than one that says “Smoking forbidden!” and why the authoritative parenting style (using reason) works better than the authoritarian parenting style (dictatorial).
Rebecca S. Fahrlander, Ph.D., Bellevue
OPD’s troubling actions
After the events of recent weeks, I no longer have faith in the integrity of the Omaha Police Department. I have rapidly become disillusioned with OPD as I have watched them trap nonviolent protesters and brutalize them with military weaponry, tear gas, pepper bullets, physical force and unjustified arrests. OPD’s victims have included children, journalists, legal observers and uninvolved bystanders.
I do not feel safe in my own city because of OPD’s actions. They have made it abundantly clear that they can and will harm me without consequence if I utilize my First Amendment rights, or even if I happen to be nearby when someone else does. I fear for the lives and safety of those with less privilege than I have. I cannot even begin to comprehend the fear, righteous indignation and ever-present danger experienced by those who are regularly targeted by OPD’s violence.
To OPD, I say: You can feed talking points to the media, offer platitudes or otherwise try to convince yourselves that you’re doing the right thing, but the fact remains that each and every one of you has broken your oath by committing violence against innocent civilians, or by standing by and allowing such violence to happen. I sincerely hope you are defunded, disbanded and rebuilt into a smaller force that actually serves the people. Your funding should go to mental health services, drug treatment programs, health care, affordable housing, education and other programs that truly serve the community. Two months ago I would’ve balked at the idea of defunding police, but your actions have changed my views, and every time you terrorize people I only become more resolute.
Kristin Wipfler, Ph.D., Omaha
Hunt’s erroneous view
State Sen. Megan Hunt’s criticism of State Sen. Julie Slama is a misunderstanding of “exactly how are women represented?” Hunt identifies issues on which Slama has voted, votes Hunt claims do not support women. What a breathless overstatement of what voting on issues entails.
Examine the issues: “health care, reproductive rights, family and sick leave, affordable child care, increasing the minimum wage, reducing food insecurity.” Hunt says that on these issues, Slama voted differently than Hunt, so Hunt concludes, “Slama’s voting record shows that she has not been there for all women when it counts.” With one broad stroke, Hunt says that any adverse vote (according to her) is “against all women.”
I had two thoughts when I read this. First, does Hunt understand that not all women think as she does? And second, does Hunt understand that votes cast are done so with many other considerations other than how a vote would be perceived to affect a particular gender?
If you take at face value Hunt’s criticism of Slama, the answer to both questions is: No, she does not understand — or, if she does, then her point of view evaporates. Whatever might be in Hunt’s mind, this much is clear — she says if you have an opinion and vote on an issue contrary to Hunt, you are against women.
I am thankful this state is made of 49 legislative districts and that other senators do not share Hunt’s voting theories.
Roy Hahn, Fremont, Neb.
Ban this brutal procedure
Thank you for the excellent article concerning Legislative Bill 814 on Wednesday, July 22. It is important that the public know all about the details. This is in contrast to the July 27 Pulse letter by Marti Carrington, who “supports unfettered access to safe and legal abortion.” LB 814 does not restrict a woman from getting an abortion. LB 814 will only prohibit one especially gruesome method of abortion.
We are talking about the brutal procedure in which an abortionist inserts forceps into the uterus and grabs part of the living unborn child’s body, tears it off and continues to tear the baby apart until the baby dies. This is worse than the treatment given to a person on death row when they are killed.
Do contact your state senator and ask them to vote yes on LB 814 and save babies from this barbaric practice of dismemberment abortion. You can find your senator at nebraskalegislature.gov.
Angie Wingert, Omaha
