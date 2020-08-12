The Public Pulse: Masks' importance; Risk-averse schools; Proper police training

Masks’ great importance
In line in a store, I overheard a person saying,’’Well, I’m not going to wear a mask. They are uncomfortable. If people are afraid of me, they can just stay away.’’
I guess I’m proud to wear a mask. Yes, they are a little uncomfortable, but for most of us, it is only a slight imposition. Not often do we get to help protect our fellow man from possible misery or even death with so little effort, and maybe even slow down a worldwide pandemic if we work together.
Sharon Craichy, Burwell, Neb.
Risk-averse schools
I guess we are now totally adverse to any and all risk. Is it time to retreat to our homes or caves? Since we now cannot have public schools, then why are we paying for empty buildings and teachers who do not want to teach in the classroom? Defund the schools and teachers.
Jack Wilson, Papillion
Keep Motorist Assist Patrol safe
Rest in Peace, John Holcomb. Metro Area Motorist Assist Patrol volunteer Holcomb was killed on July 30 while clearing the roadway of debris.
I am proud to have been among the organizers of the Metro Area Motorist Assist Patrol in 1998.
The highly regarded volunteer program is the only one of its type in the country. Like Mr. Holcomb, Motorist Assist volunteers are mainly retirees and put themselves in harm’s way every day.
Omaha’s unique volunteer freeway patrol has assisted around 200,000 disabled motorists and averted countless secondary crashes while saving the Nebraska Department of Transportation and public safety agencies millions of dollars.
The Omaha Interstate and freeway system is dangerous and now carries around 200,000 cars and trucks each day. Most motorists are speeding and 20% are distracted.
It is past the time for the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, the City of Omaha, and the Nebraska DOT to provide sustainable funding for a professional, full-service freeway service patrol.
Jim McGee, Omaha
Freedom and responsibility
Our Founding Fathers’ concept of freedom was accompanied by the concept of responsibility (obey laws, defend the country, vote, etc.). Clark R. Crinklaw’s concept of freedom (Aug. 10 Pulse letter) appears to be that of self-indulgence. Reminds me of a 2-year-old having a tantrum.
Ann Burdette, Omaha
Proper police training
In response to Zane Edwards (Aug. 6 Pulse, “I stand by the police”), who wrote, “If someone is breaking into your home, are you going to call Black Lives Matter, or maybe antifa, to come save you?”:
Well, Zane, that is just the point that you seem to be missing. People of color have died for just those kinds of calls and later been exonerated. People don’t want law enforcement infiltrated by members or family members of KKK, Nazis and/or Proud Boys showing up or depending on these kinds of people to keep the peace and enforce the law. I am a Black senior female with family members currently in law enforcement for several generations, so I support legitimate law enforcement, not the shoot, maim, kill, etc. and then ask questions later mentality, which tends to lead to cover-ups and denigrating the suspected (unfortunately, sometimes dead) victim of police brutality.
We need adequately trained personnel in law enforcement
Josephine Glass, Omaha
Creative solutions needed
Recent Pulse letters for/against candidates, particularly the 2nd District, have focused on fear-mongering and linking them to national leadership as unthinking members of a herd. Two crucial problems dominate the election.
Universal health care is not without flaws, but a form of it such as Medicaid expansion is gaining acceptance even in red states. The loss of millions of jobs and bankrupt companies highlights the problem of health insurance tied to employment. Ongoing trade wars, restricted openings or shutdowns of businesses, schools, day care, et al. require new and creative solutions.
Which candidate is offering these ideas which realistically will be starters for better programs to help all Americans and not just special interests? We have less than 90 days to figure it out.
Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.
Track repairs finally done
Thank you to the maintenance department of Union Pacific Railroad for finally repairing the railroad tracks at 144th near F Street. After months and several phone calls to UP and the Public Works Department to get the potholes repaired, it was finally done this week. I hope it was not only of myself but others who also complained as well. It is so much nicer to be able to drive over them now.
Kathy Seymour, Omaha
