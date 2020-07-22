The Public Pulse: Mayors right about masks; Janicek must go; Climate debate

Mayors right to take action
It defies logic that our two governors in Iowa and Nebraska are challenging local mayors on their mandates to have their citizens wear masks. As cities across the country see their cases and their death tolls rising, they are choosing not only science but compassion over politics.
It was also disheartening to read (OWH, July 19) that the spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health thinks that she was forced to resign because she aggressively shared coronavirus information with journalists. Now most media requests must go through Gov. Reynolds’ office. It appears that the governor is taking a page from the president’s playbook — what we don’t know won’t hurt us.
Patricia Fuller, Council Bluffs
Janicek must go
As a registered Democrat, I implore Chris Janicek to drop out of the 2020 Nebraska Senate race. His behavior and words do not reflect Nebraska citizens’ values. I do not care about his sexual orientation. I do care that he speaks and acts impulsively, with hostile intent. I believe that every Democrat that can be elected to either house of Congress is a win for the country. However, I will vote for Ben Sasse before I vote for Janicek. Please drop out of the race, Mr. Janicek! You are unwanted, unwelcome and unfit for office.
Gail Beaudry-Heuton, Omaha
Yes, it’s hot. It’s nothing new
In the persistent spirit of cramming the liberal point of view down the readers’ throats, the Omaha World-Herald comes through again with a story in Friday’s (July 10) paper that seems to definitively establish the fact that warm weather here in Omaha this month is solely based on climate change. This is so because three or four “experts” weighed in with their opinion on the matter for the story’s writer. But, that’s all it is — their opinion.
To my knowledge there is still vigorous and robust debate regarding the issue of climate change. There is certainly no consensus one way or the other. But, the World-Herald article tells us with plenty of emphasis, that climate change is the singular reason it has been so hot this summer in Omaha. Maybe, but maybe not.
Sure, it’s been hot this month. But it’s been a lot hotter in other Julys. The National Weather Service records show that there were eight days above 100 degrees in Omaha in July — July of 1936, that is. This includes the hottest day ever recorded in Omaha at 114 degrees that year on July 25. Was climate change a factor in 1936? Just asking.
Anyone who has lived here for any length of time knows that it can be very hot in the summer and very cold in winter. Always has been, always will be — climate change notwithstanding.
Robert Davis, Omaha
Climate concerns are real
I want to thank Nancy Gaarder in the July 10 OWH for important reporting on our persistent June heat and how it is a sign for future growing seasons. She pointed out that Omaha had 22 90-degree days from June 1 to July 9. Omaha averages 32 of these 90-degree days in a year, so 90 in June is expected. But this June in Omaha stands out for its nighttime low temperatures being the highest since 1895, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. These overnight warmer temperatures contributed to Omaha averaging its fifth-hottest summer.
Martha Shulski, state climatologist for Nebraska, and Al Dutcher, associate Nebraska state climatologist, go on to point out the stress that more heat puts on crops, livestock and garden vegetables. As the years go on with more carbon in the air capturing more heat, crop yields and livestock growth will be hurt.
It is time now to act to reverse the burning of fossil fuels. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln predicts increases in the number of 90-degree days by 2050 and 2100. If we ignore this science work to see if that will really happen in 20 or 30 years, it will be too late for farmers and ranchers. Crops and animals will suffer.
There is a way to help stem the rise. Tell your members of Congress to pass House bill HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It puts a fee on all fossil fuels and pays that money to American citizens as a dividend. This will encourage business innovation and solution seeking.
Steven Hultman, Crescent, Iowa
Goodbye to symbols
No more symbols, no more names or references etc., to Native Americans. Lost to history. Bye bye.
Burton Venema, Lincoln
Parents, get informed on book
A front-page article in the July 13 World-Herald advised that Millard Public Schools is reviewing its social studies curriculum this summer to implement initiatives to improve race relations. As part of that review, 70 school administrators will read a book entitled “White Fragility” written by Robin DiAngelo.
The article cites “mixed reviews” of the book but noted, among other complimentary references, that the author was invited to appear on a comedy show. Wow! The article points out that Fox News host Tucker Carlson “took her to task for her views.” This is a glaring understatement. Carlson is one of the most popular and respected news commentators on cable TV. He has devoted a lot of time on several shows to denounce the book and the views of its author. I hope that all parents, particularly parents of MPS students, will “google up” Carlson’s comments, review the book themselves and pay very close attention to this matter. They’re your kids.
Anthony Schieffer, Columbus
