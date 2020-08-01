The Public Pulse: Needless county purchase; Trash-can query; Praise for Slama; Trump's sins

It’s the wrong image
Help me understand how Douglas County’s recent decision to purchase a rather Orwellian-looking mobile command center for the Sheriff’s Office will help to ease the very valid fears of a police state.
Michaela Reilly, Omaha
What about these trash cans?
We have been hearing about the new trash contract for what seems like forever. We now know that the new service will start at the end of November. The discussion of the number and size of the “cans” has been well covered. However, what has not even been mentioned, to my knowledge, is what provisions the city will make to take away our existing old, and shortly to be unusable, trash cans and bins.
I personally have a total of eight! Will we have to cut them up in little pieces to fit into the 96-gallon cans?
Frank Blank, Omaha
Slama is an inspiration
Former Governors Dave Heineman and Bob Kerrey in a nonpartisan statement requested an apology from Sen. Julie Slama over a campaign flyer that, in their opinion, was negative. It was refreshing to see that the former governors from different political parties could agree on something.
I believe it would be important for us in the state of Nebraska to know what the opinion of the former governors would be in reference to the recent statement from Sen. Ernie Chambers from Omaha. This statement is in regard to Sen. Slama and the comparison he made in comparing her to being a slave that has been raped and will bore children for her master.
Have we not come further in celebrating women’s rights and accomplishments than this! Wow!
Regardless of gender or political beliefs, Sen. Slama should be an inspiration to us all for her accomplishments and desire for public service.
Terry Sorensen, Minden, Neb.
Don’t sidestep Trump’s sins
I have always enjoyed Sister Mary Hlas and her opinions to the Public Pulse. However, her last letter (“Unfair attacks on the president,” July 23) took me by surprise. She stated how Trump is being blamed unfairly for the COVID-19 situation. That the thousands of people who don’t wear masks nor follow the social distancing rule are to blame. That is true, but it’s because they’re following the guidance and example of Trump!
Sister Hlas doesn’t feel we have a right to see his tax returns, but why doesn’t he provide them to put the rumors to rest? Why would any religious person back somebody who makes fun of a person’s handicap, talks about groping women, invited the Taliban to Camp David, attacked Sen. John McCain long after his death, plus harassment and bullying.
I could go on and on, but then I would have to schedule my next confession sooner than planned!
Kathy Stransky, Omaha
Mainstream ideas
I agree with the premise of Rick Galusha’s column “Signs of Nebraska politics moving back toward the middle.” Most voters are “moderates” and don’t care for extremes. However, since Mr. Galusha’s piece referred to a quote from me that, out of context, suggested otherwise, I wanted to add what I believe was left out of his discussion.
Quite often in the political arena, politicians get accused of being “extreme” when in actuality, their positions are mainstream and popular with a majority of Americans. To illustrate:
89% of Americans favor expanded background checks for gun purchasers.
84% of Americans approve of paid maternity leave.
77% of Americans want to uphold Roe v. Wade.
74% of Americans support granting legal status to DACA recipients.
69% of Americans support single-payer health care.
67% of Americans favor raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.
67% of registered voters believe in a wealth tax targeting billionaires.
Yet quite regularly, politicians who espouse these popular ideas are called “extreme.” If a majority of the country is behind these ideas, can we really call them “extreme?”
Kara Eastman, Omaha
Ban this procedure
The Nebraska Legislature is considering a bill to ban dismemberment abortion, Legislative Bill 814. This particular abortion procedure involves tearing apart a living human baby limb from limb until it bleeds to death. As a medical doctor, it is difficult for me to understand how this brutal procedure has any place in medicine. Medical knowledge should be used in the service of humanity, not the violent destruction of the most vulnerable human beings.
While there are many important issues facing our lawmakers, I believe ending this practice is critical.
No matter which side of the abortion debate we are on, we should all agree that dismemberment abortion is inhumane. I hope that every senator in our Legislature can agree and pass LB 814.
Carolyn Manhart, M.D., Omaha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!