The Public Pulse: NU should put academics first; Police and immunity; Take responsibility

NU should put academics first
The campaign for Nebraska to spurn the Big Ten conference over the 2020 football season is extremely short-sighted. Nebraska’s presence in the Big Ten is bigger than football. When UNL joined the Big Ten, they joined the top academic consortium of research universities in the country. The Big Ten Academic Alliance is more valuable to Nebraska than a football championship pipe dream. Maybe the university should consult with their academic wing before making veiled threats to leave a prestigious conference in which they hold no leverage.
The growth of our state is not dependent on how well a 20-year-old kid from California can throw a football. It is dependent on kids from Nebraska having access to a world-class education in their home state.
Ryan Sisk, Omaha
Police and immunity
Community Columnist Weysan Dun wrote on Sunday that there could be negative consequences should qualified immunity be restricted or eliminated. While I stop short of calling for the complete elimination of qualified immunity, it definitely needs to be revamped or restricted, preferably by legislation instead of the courts.
Dun describes qualified immunity as a balanced approach to protecting both society and law enforcement. That’s not true. One of the biggest hurdles to finding rogue police officers accountable for their actions is that the plaintiff — the citizen — must show that the defendant’s misconduct had been clearly established by existing case law, which can be almost impossible in most instances.
One example is that of Tony Timpa, who in 2016 was pinned to the ground face down by Dallas police for 15 minutes even though he was already handcuffed. He ended up dying. The court ruled recently that the law regarding whether Timpa’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated was not clearly established at the time he died. The officers were granted qualified immunity.
If Dun thinks the current system is balanced, then why weren’t the officers who mishandled the Timpa situation not held accountable? Something needs to change.
Andrew Best, Omaha
Take responsibility
Regarding Clark Crinklaw’s nonsensical letter to the editor (Aug. 10 Pulse), we need laws mandating masks because of people like Mr. Crinklaw. The idea of wearing masks is not to prevent the wearer from getting COVID but, rather, from lessening the chance of an infected person from spreading it to others.
We can no longer smoke in department stores, we have to wear seat belts in cars and airplanes, we have to vaccinate our children, and we have to wear shirts and shoes before entering an establishment. Along with wearing masks, this is a small price to pay for living in a free country.
No wonder why the U.S. has 4% of the world’s population but over 20% of the COVID deaths. It’s only “hogwash,” Mr. Crinklaw, until somebody you know dies from it.
Dave Peck, Bellevue
Too much exaggeration about Trump
In the past few days I’ve read two Pulse letters, one from Mr. Cox (Aug. 8), the other from Mary Roeser (Aug. 9). Both show the rabid, ill-informed, extremes of political debate. Both letters were riddled with errors, falsehoods and simply lazy thinking and rationality.
People such as these would be well advised to turn off the TV news and try studying what is really happening without the filter of a politically slanted media and pundits across the spectrum of electronics.
Simply getting away from what CNN, NBC, ABC, Fox and others, including podcasts too many to list, will allow you to once again think for yourself and discover the truth is neither rabid Democrats nor rabid Republicans.
Actually if you analyze and apply some critical thinking, you’ll realize that the current president is not any better nor worse in the long run than his predecessors, with the possible exception of Franklin Roosevelt, Lyndon Johnson and Jimmy Carter, who did more harm to this country than any other in my study.
And in case you’re curious, Trump is the 12th president I’ve lived under.
Steven Wiseman, Bellevue
Great coverage of Chambers
Thank you to Martha Stoddard for her well-written article about Sen. Ernie Chambers (“Outspoken advocate and helpful neighbor,” Aug. 9). So often media outlets wait until a person dies to write glowingly about the person. I often think how thoughtful it would be to write those articles before the person dies, so that they can know the impact that they have had on others. Ms. Stoddard’s article does that — it shares delightful information about Mr. Chambers that I had not previously know.
Thank you to her and to Mr. Chambers for the impact he has had on his community.
Becky Balestri, Omaha
Thank you, Air Force and partners
The McNary family would like to thank the USAF for sending Staff Sgt. Christopher McNary home to be with his mother, Coni, who is now in home hospice for cancer. Within one day, Chris came back to Omaha from Japan after notification of his mom’s health issues. Methodist Hospital and the American Red Cross assisted in contacting and arranging with the USAF for the compassionate leave granted Chris. Thank you. God bless America and Coni.
Kenneth McNary, Omaha
