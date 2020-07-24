The Public Pulse: Parents, think for yourselves; Hate speech; Dangers of tyranny

Parents, think for yourselves
In Wednesday’s Pulse, Anthony Schieffer expressed his concerns regarding the Millard Public Schools’ inclusion of the book “White Fragility” in their curriculum.
Part of his criticism stemmed from commentator Tucker Carlson’s response to the material. Carlson was referred to by the author as “one of the most popular and respected news commentators.” Carlson may be popular, but respect is in the eye of the beholder. He is equally reviled by those who do not share his views.
Might I recommend that Millard parents go a step further? Leapfrog Carlson’s unsurprising negative view of the text, and read the material for yourselves. If then you have an issue, feel free to take it up with the school board. But please, don’t let TV loudmouths (of any political views) determine what’s best for your kids.
Wendell Bogle, Omaha
Hate speech
“YT (white)”: Spell it out, pronounce it letter by letter. “Whitey.” As derogatory, and as racist, a term as the “N” word. It seems like racism, and hate goes both ways. By current standards, hate speech, even by a close relative, will get you fired from your job. What makes young Mr. Fox (July 19 Midlands Voices) believe he can do it with impunity? Anger and hatred will not fix out current social problems, nor should it be tolerated. Mr. Fox simply needs to resign, or wait to be relieved from his position on the advisory board.
Mark Overgaard, Omaha
Senator’s irresponsible behavior
When I first read in several news sites about the behavior of State Sen. Mike Groene on Wednesday toward Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks during a session of the Nebraska Legislature, I had so many feelings. Anger, disgust, sadness, shock.
But today, after sleeping on it and reading a little more, I am appalled. Apparently, Sen. Groene thinks he can conduct himself as a representative of this state with this juvenile outburst. How would he feel if the tables were reversed and some other senator told him to shut up and then flipped him off? And to think Sen. Groene is chairman of the Education Committee is laughable.
Grow up, senator. Apologize like an adult and get some anger management classes.
Kathy Van Cura, Omaha
Stop this killing
I have only one thing to say to Andrew Williams, whose comment (Pulse, July 21) on the meaning of BLM stated that “rage is the answer to violence perpetrated on a race of people. Plain and simple, stop killing us!”
Stop killing each other!
Stephen Bloodworth, Omaha
Apartheid charge is false
Naser Z. Alsharif’s accusation of Israel being an apartheid state in the July 17 Public Pulse is without basis in fact. Maybe an understanding of what apartheid is escapes him. In Israel, 20% of the population is Arab, the vast majority of which are Muslim. Israel’s Arab citizens are protected by the same laws all other citizens are protected by, and all occupations and endeavors are open to them, including being in government.
However, in the areas of the West Bank controlled by the Palestinian Authority and the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the internationally recognized terrorist group Hamas, Jews are not allowed. Now, that is apartheid.
Israel regained control of the West Bank and Gaza in 1967, lands that historically had been part of Israel and were intended to be part of the mandate that included a new Jewish state in 1948. Shortly after Israel became a nation, those areas were illegally confiscated by Jordan and Egypt after they, along with others, unsuccessfully tried to eradicate the state of Israel in 1948. After 1967, Israel opened the borders to travel and commerce between residents of both areas for years. You could just walk from one to the other. That ended after the Second Infatata when Palestinian terrorists, encouraged by their government, came into Israel from those areas and committed acts of terror against Israeli citizens and tourists. Israel installed barriers around its borders and entrance is now through checkpoints, like the U.S. has at its borders.
Calling Israel “apartheid” is a popular anti-Semitic trope. If these people were really concerned about the plight of the Palestinian people, they would focus on the corruption and terror inflicted on them by their own government. That is the heart of the problem.
Mike Salkin, Omaha
Dangers of tyranny
The president has used the word “anarchy” a lot recently, especially in regard to what he describes as going on in the streets of Portland. The presence of federal law enforcement personnel on the streets of Portland against the wishes of local government officials is included in the definition of anarchy. The president is using a word that by definition describes his own actions. That, by definition, makes the president an anarchist.
If the federal government is allowed to ignore local government and take control of a community or a state just because the president doesn’t like how local government is handling a particular situation, we are all in trouble regardless of the party affiliation of the president.
The word “tyranny” more accurately describes that kind of action.
Richard Mannel, Omaha
