The Public Pulse: Political theater?; Red light cameras

Pillen is hiding
Jim Pillen chose to bypass the debates within his party during the primary, touting his line that he is meeting constituents and finding out their concerns. He claims that debates are nothing more than political theater or whatever terminology he wants to use to minimize his own fear of sharing the stage with someone who knows more about issues than he.
It begs these questions: Is he afraid of debates with someone who would show they have a better understanding of issues and solutions than he? Is he concerned that if he were in a debate, he would not be able to bring along his shotgun prop and pump it like he did in his commercials? Is he afraid an earpiece would not function and he would not hear what prompts are being fed to him by his handlers to repeat?
The days of lively discussions and debates between leaders of both major parties including Jim Exon, Charlie Thone, Ben Nelson, Kay Orr, Bob Kerry; all of whom served as governors and their respective challengers within the party primaries and general election opponents are needed now more than ever.
Nebraskans deserve better than Jim Pillen hiding because he may be asked to defend a position he has taken or be asked a question that he does not know the answer to.
Tom Erixon, Omaha
Red light cameras
There is controversy about red light cameras. As a resident of Nebraska for many years, there are no traffic citations in Omaha in my history. The only one I received was a citation from Council Bluffs with a picture showing my car running a red light. It was a surprise, but a wake up call for me to be more observant. Other cities have found reduction in traffic accidents when cameras are used. If drivers are obeying traffic signals, there should be no opposition to the cameras.
Virginia Davidsaver, Fort Myers, Florida
OWH Public Pulse July 2022
Pulse writer says that NDCS reentry services are working in reducing the number of people who return to prison.
Pulse writer encourages all Nebraska residents to support the FDA’s proposed rules for removing menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars from the marketplace.
The City of Omaha has been in very capable hands with Jean Stothert as Mayor, Pulse writer says.
Inflation is not transitory, but Democrat one-party control in Washington D.C. should be, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writers praises Nancy Gaarder's story on Kennedy College and Title IX.
Pulse writer praises article for reporting on Nebraska lawmakers debates on updating the statewide climate-change report.
Pulse writer says politicians opposition to abortion has eclipsed health care, education, fair wages, and many more humane programs.
Pulse writer says a total ban on federal government involvement would not work out well for the United States.
Pulse writer praises the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall.
Pulse writer says she won’t stop fighting for abortion justice, and she is not alone.
Pulse writer says he has an issue with the change to the city charter amendment.
Pulse writer delighted to read about teen's entrepreneurial spirit.
Pulse writer is glad that elected officials in Nebraska get to decide what abortion restrictions are appropriate.
Pulse writer poses several questions to Sen. Fischer.
Pulse writer reacts to the upheaval at the Nebraska Republican Party convention.
We, the people have evolved over the centuries, so the Second Amendment needs to evolve as well, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says with the assassination of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, Nebraska has lost a close friend and ally.
The Public Pulse: Life begins at conception; Gratitude for Omaha, Rosenblatt and baseball; Community Information Trust
Pulse writer says life begins at conception.
Pulse writer celebrates UNL Women's Golf coach, Robin Scherer Krapfl who stood up to fight for change.
Pulse writers sound off on Fourth of July fireworks.
The Public Pulse: Support for Pansing Brooks; Jan. 6 committee fights for democracy; Burden of mass transit
State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks leads with economic and ethical conscientious service to our state, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says the U.S. is no longer a democracy because the states now have have more rights than individuals.
Pulse writer says society, not guns, is the problem.
Pulse writer praises articles on one of Omaha's greatest athletes, Marlin Briscoe.
The Public Pulse: Raikes advocates for strong schools; Not a show trial; Privileged few overturn abortion
State Board of Education candidate Helen Raikes, recognizes the importance of supporting and improving our public schools, Pulse writer says.
Congressman Don Bacon has proven he’s willing to work across the partisan aisle on important issues, Pulse writer says