The Public Pulse: Political theater?; Red light cameras

Pillen is hiding

Jim Pillen chose to bypass the debates within his party during the primary, touting his line that he is meeting constituents and finding out their concerns. He claims that debates are nothing more than political theater or whatever terminology he wants to use to minimize his own fear of sharing the stage with someone who knows more about issues than he.

It begs these questions: Is he afraid of debates with someone who would show they have a better understanding of issues and solutions than he? Is he concerned that if he were in a debate, he would not be able to bring along his shotgun prop and pump it like he did in his commercials? Is he afraid an earpiece would not function and he would not hear what prompts are being fed to him by his handlers to repeat?

The days of lively discussions and debates between leaders of both major parties including Jim Exon, Charlie Thone, Ben Nelson, Kay Orr, Bob Kerry; all of whom served as governors and their respective challengers within the party primaries and general election opponents are needed now more than ever.

Nebraskans deserve better than Jim Pillen hiding because he may be asked to defend a position he has taken or be asked a question that he does not know the answer to.

Tom Erixon, Omaha

Red light cameras

There is controversy about red light cameras. As a resident of Nebraska for many years, there are no traffic citations in Omaha in my history. The only one I received was a citation from Council Bluffs with a picture showing my car running a red light. It was a surprise, but a wake up call for me to be more observant. Other cities have found reduction in traffic accidents when cameras are used. If drivers are obeying traffic signals, there should be no opposition to the cameras.

Virginia Davidsaver, Fort Myers, Florida