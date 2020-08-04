The Public Pulse: Politicians hampered Dr. Pour; Hunger's harm; Unfair attack on Millard school district

Politicians hampered Dr. Pour
On July 14, Dr. Robert Redfield said that just four to six weeks with all Americans wearing masks could significantly slow COVID-19 transmission. Dr. Adi Pour concurred with Dr. Redfield and foreshadowed a mask mandate. The Douglas County Board of Health supported her decision. And suddenly there is no mask mandate.
When asked why she is recommending that people wear masks rather than issuing a mandate, Dr. Pour said there were “legal disagreements.” When pressed for details, she was at a loss for words. She is obviously not a politician who is accustomed to dancing around issues with meaningless words. Her body language said, “I was bullied into backing off.” How sad that her knowledge, passion and honesty have been compromised.
In March, we hoped that by summer we could move about more freely. In June, we were hopeful that students could return to a normal school routine. In August, we are unsure about what it will be like in November.
This is what we are sure of about November. When we vote, we can remember the politicians who have impeded the progress that we could have made in tackling this virus. Our vote can put people who will have our best interests in their hearts into office.
Jane Pille, Omaha
Hunger burdens the vulnerable
The pandemic is having debilitating effects on families in Omaha and communities across Nebraska due to unemployment, limited employment, health issues and food insecurity. The phrase “food insecurity” means that households don’t have enough food for every family member to lead a healthy life. In Nebraska one in five children are hungry every day.
For children, hunger affects attention span, memory, ability to concentrate and over time slows physical growth and cognitive development, which can have long-term consequences.
For all who are financially able, consider having a discussion with your children or grandchildren about hunger in our communities. Such a discussion provides an opportunity to build understanding and empathy. Make a commitment to skip one meal a week and a weekly commitment to sending a donation to a local pantry or food bank for the money you would have spent on that meal.
The traditions of our faith communities across the state remind us of three things: faith, hope and love, and the greatest of these is love. Give hope and share your love by helping those experiencing food insecurity.
Rebecca Schnabel, Omaha
Unfair attacks on Millard schools
This letter is a response to Taylor Boham, Anthony Hughes, Giselle Nevarez, Peter Oster and Katharine Preston. I guess you five felt you needed to show how hip and “woke” you are by shoveling more rhetoric about COVID-19 and systemic racism at Millard Public Schools. I wasn’t aware MPS was responsible for bringing COVID-19 to Nebraska.
You also upbraid MPS for some failing to address systemic racism. Your concept of systemic racism is never defined in your letter. If the expectation that you learn English, speak properly, get an education, get a job and live a responsible life is systemic racism, then it does exist. I contend that systemic racism is a fabrication perpetrated by those who search for someone to blame for not getting what they want.
As far as education, learning does not begin or end in the public schools. The student bears a lot of responsibility for what they do or don’t learn. If you weren’t prepared for life after high school, that’s on you. Learning begins at home and never ends.
Kenneth Bahr, Omaha
Abortion’s destructiveness
I am saddened to read the OWH’s coverage of the public outrage because a local pharmacy provided lethal drugs to the State of Nebraska in order to carry out the death sentence of a convicted criminal.
I observe very little public indignation about local doctors — “health care” providers — who regularly conduct dismemberment abortion on Nebraska’s most vulnerable citizens, carrying out a horrific death sentence on these innocent, pre-born infants.
Both procedures take a human life. Both procedures should be prohibited in the State of Nebraska. However, you have the power to protect these pre-born infants. Request your state senator’s support for Legislative Bill 814 prohibiting dismemberment abortion in our state. Do the right thing, Nebraska, and respect the lives of those of us who are most vulnerable.
Nancy Gentleman Schlesiger, La Vista
Anne Frank’s wisdom for us
One Holocaust story that’s especially relevant now has a poignant anniversary today. On this day 76 years ago, Anne Frank, a 15-year-old Jewish girl, along with her sister, parents and four others, involuntarily left their self-isolation. A “pandemic” of a different sort had invaded Holland and overrun most of Europe. The Nazi “virus” roamed the streets outside, wanting to kill them.
It is appropriate and profoundly humbling to reflect on the strength and resilience this young lady showed during a time when the world had gone insane. She clung to her last freedom by recording a testimonial in her diary that still comforts and inspires today:
“How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”
“Where there’s hope, there’s life. It fills us with fresh courage and makes us strong again.”
“What is done cannot be undone, but one can prevent it happening again.”
“I don’t think of all the misery but of all the beauty that still remains.”
Dick Netley, Omaha
