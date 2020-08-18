The Public Pulse: Postal abuse a serious threat; Hagel's unfair attack; Omaha housing

Postal abuse threatens our republic
The Postal Service is under siege by the White House to try and slow down the mail in an attempt at pulling off a self-fulfilling prophecy. Trump says that absentee ballots will be steeped in fraud. No evidence as usual, but his followers will believe anything he says.
His new postmaster general is a big donor to Trump and has no experience in the Postal Service. He has ordered mail boxes and sorting machines removed to slow down deliveries. This will affect 300,000 vets who get meds in the mail plus Social Security checks and bills that will be delayed. Many politicians and postal workers complained and got it stopped.
Now Trump’s reelection campaign is suing two Iowa counties, Linn and Johnson, which are mainly Democratic, for sending out prepopulated forms so people will have the correct information and pin numbers that most people don’t know. Woodbury County, a Republican County, did the same thing but is not included in the lawsuit — I wonder why. It’s all right for a Republican county to do the same as Linn and Johnson Counties but not get sued. I believe this is quite obviously an attempt to suppress the Democratic vote.
Voting is a building block for our republic, and Trump is trying to manipulate it to his advantage. When the Postal Service originated, it was set up as a service for the people. It’s not intended to be made political.
Bob Clark, Audubon, Iowa
Hagel’s unfair attack on president
We all heard from Hagel last week as he attacked Trump and the Office of the President in a vicious character attack based on only his opinion, without offering any facts to support his viewpoint. Nebraskans, please understand that Chuck is a member of the Obama inter circle, which is the most corrupt self-serving administration in American history. His destructive comments reflect on his poor character rather than Trump’s. Identifying Chuck as a Republican is a joke and detrimental to the Republican Party.
Hagel just cannot understand that his way did not work, and that is why Trump won. Trump is now straightening out the mess Hagel left. This group that Chuck supports is so consumed with hatred of Trump that they lose any sense of reasoning on any important issues. They have been totally consumed with hated since the 2016 election and have become the first administration to not accept the will of the people. Nebraska voters, he is also discounting your vote — he thinks he knows better than you, and your vote did not count.
I will make a prediction: Trump will win another term simply because of people like Hagel who cannot get beyond their hatred mindset. Any ordinary open-minded voter can see this as childish behavior by supposedly responsible adults.
Jack Moyer, Omaha
Hagel aligns with radicalism
Just when I thought it was safe to tread the political waters, I find Chuck Hagel is still trolling presidential politics. What is his complaint? That the national Republican Party is now the Trump party. Well, surprise, surprise, Chuck. Do you remember when the Republican Party was the Ronald Reagan party? Usually a political party takes on the persona of its presidential choice.
On the other hand, what should we call today’s progressive wing of the Democrat Party, which you seemingly extol. Should it be the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez party? Or how about the Pelosi-Schumer party? Or let’s call this once- meaningful party the “antifa is a myth party.” And the Nader-Schiff party has a certain ring that Hagel could support.
Chuck Real, Omaha
Abuse of Postal Service
Rural Americans need a healthy Postal Service more than anyone. They depend on it for so much. Supporting President Trump’s vendetta against USPS risks the future of this essential but expensive service. The Post Office should never again be a political football.
Eileen Wirth, Omaha
Omaha, address ‘missing middle’
In response to “New study links Omaha evictions to racial segregation and disparities,” (World-Herald news article, July 29), I wish to say that I strongly support creating sustainable, equitable communities throughout Omaha that meet the needs of all Omahans. It is no secret that Omaha is one of the most segregated U.S. cities. This segregation, which many perceive to be historic, is just as present and constraining as ever.
As the article pointed out, Omaha’s housing problems are a public health crisis. There are numerous factors behind this, but one important factor is known as the “missing middle,” which is housing that includes a variety of sizes, unit types, prices and locations. This creates an accessible city, as people can choose housing based on their needs/ability.
Furthermore, Omaha’s missing middle is especially lacking in areas with access to public transportation. Transit-oriented development is crucial in order to support freedom of movement throughout the city, which supports economic growth, sustainability and access to education and jobs. Currently, the city policies do little to remedy these issues. However, there is a grassroots movement, Missing Middle Omaha (missingmiddleomaha.com), which is fighting for the City Council to amend zoning laws in order to meet these needs and create a better Omaha.
Omaha has many wonderful qualities and opportunities — there is no reason that some Omahans don’t have access to them. Supporting more equitable zoning codes ensures that they do and makes us a stronger community. Who doesn’t want that?
Naomi Teetzel, Omaha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!