The Public Pulse: Pour, Logan show leadership; 19th Amendment; Chambers gets a pass

Pour, Logan show leadership
I would like to take a moment to thank Dr. Audi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department and Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, for helping lead us through these very difficult times. Leadership seems to be in very shorty supply these days. Nebraska needs more of the kind of leadership these exceptional women display.
Kathleen Wenz, Omaha
Mask usage
Gov. Ricketts believes there would be fewer people wearing masks if they were mandated to wear them, and he may be right, as there does appear to be a defiant attitude toward mask wearing predominant in the state. But in Kearney what I observe is that people only wear masks in stores like Walmart and Menards where they are mandatory. Everywhere else they go without.
Andrew White, Kearney
Appreciate freedom
In an Aug. 7 Public Pulse letter, William Voss urges the City Council to take action regarding a mandate to wear masks due to COVID-19. He also states that he has seen non-mask wearers in public spreading the virus. Farcical. There is no way he can tell from simple observation whether a person has COVID-19 or not.
This is the United States of America, where people are generally free to live their lives as they please as long as they do not break the law. I do not believe that any level of government has any authority to tell anyone what they can and cannot wear whether they are at home or in public. Owners of private businesses may require the use of masks; that gives a person a choice of whether they wish to patronize that business.
I know that the government has laws that force us to use seat belts and helmets. but at this point I have not seen a law requiring the wearing of masks. Even if there were one, I would rebel against it.
Besides, if you are dutifully wearing your mask, you should feel safe because you have believed the hogwash that wearing a mask is going to save you.
Clark R. Crinklaw, Omaha
OPS isn’t the one to blame
If you are upset about the decisions regarding the opening of Omaha Public Schools, you need to place a call directly to the Governor’s Office. Gov. Ricketts’ inaction is directly responsible for the increase in COVID cases we are now experiencing, putting Nebraska on the national “hot” list. He has stubbornly refused to implement a mask mandate, address state outbreak hot spots and opened businesses too soon — all of which, if addressed, would have reduced infections. Ricketts is obviously more concerned about his national standing and relationship with the White House, than he is with the welfare of the citizens of our state.
Scott Winkler, Omaha
In-person instruction needed
Ben Perlman and other OPS board members are being disingenuous in encouraging the Omaha City Council to put a mask mandate in place. They say we should follow the opinion of medical professionals, not lawyers and politicians. Why then are they not following the strong recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics to open schools for full-time in-person learning?
Maybe they should be reminded they are in an elected position and demanding something of another elected body that you aren’t doing yourselves is not what voters expect or will tolerate.
Troy A. Burress, Papillion
Landmark for our society
A very important landmark is coming up on Aug. 18: the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which states, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” Not much else, be it the death of a president, a war, a depression, a scientific discovery, could so profoundly change the course of our history and affect the lives of so many women and men.
Since the beginning of our republic many women became public in expressing this right. But it began in earnest in 1848 in Seneca Falls, New York with a two-day meeting of 300 men and women who agreed to support women’s suffrage.
During World War I, women proved to be an important part of the war effort, and their numbers and protests to gain the vote became more prominent. One faction led by Alice Paul demonstrated for days outside the White House, were arrested and went on a hunger strike. This protesting was virtually unprecedented. Another faction led by Carrie Chapman Catt lobbied congressional leaders.
May we as women be grateful for those who came before us and struggled for our right to vote today! And in this election year may we exercise this right and understand the power of the ballot — the power of the ballot for both women and men. Many of us have been seeking change through peaceful protests. This is good. But ultimately it is the vote, the collective vote, which will wield the power of change in our society and government!
Charlotte Shields, Papillion
Chambers always gets a pass
In the Slama-Chambers imbroglio, a few nagging questions remain unaddressed:
1) What specifically did Messrs. Kerrey, Heineman and Welsh allege was racist about the pro-Slama flyer that got this whole train rolling? It juxtaposed Slama’s opponent with a legislator whose views and actions, whether one agrees with them or not, can be non-libelously described as the flyer depicted in the rough and tumble world of politics. What is racist about fair game commentary?
2) What would be the reaction of our political and media commentators had Sen. Chamber’s words directed at Sen. Slama come from the mouth of a Republican? It’s reasonable to speculate that condemnation and indignation from all sides would have been the order of the day. By contrast, unless I missed it, the silence from Jane Kleeb, Kara Eastman, and other senior Democrats has been deafening. When we do hear some small pushback, it’s tepid and heavily caveated, as exemplified by Sen. Megan Hunt’s op-ed in your pages.
3) Finally, the Aug. 1 op-ed from Sen. Chambers clearly shows that to nobody’s surprise, he isn’t the least bit remorseful for his misogynistic comment. And why should he be? Time and again over the course of his career, Sen. Chambers has gotten away with the type of awful rhetoric and bigotry that would sink the career of most politicians. The pressing question is why, and whether we will allow that type of blatant double standard to continue as we embark on a serious effort toward better social harmony.
Vic Culp, Blair
Fischer excuses Trump’s failures
When Sen. Deb Fischer was asked how the Trump administration response to the pandemic, she said, “I think they have done a good job” (OWH, Aug. 7). Really? Which of these “good” thing(s) would she champion?
1. Multiple protestations by Trump that the COVID-19 virus will just disappear.
2. Continuing to advocate for hydroxychloroquine when the FDA concludes that it is ineffective to treat the virus and will cause heart arrhythmias.
3. Suggesting the ingestion of Clorox is a virus treatment.
4. Hoarding personal protective equipment at the federal level and pitting states against each other to obtain it.
5. Turning mask wearing into a political statement rather than effective public health action.
6. Thinking that children are immune to the virus and should be thrown into a simmering virus cauldron in schools so that the economy can recover.
7. Stating that testing causes the virus incidence rates.
8. Lack of national standardized testing so that Americans are now unsure whether the tests they take are valid, reliable, sensitive, specific and timely to detect COVID-19 infection.
9. Lack of a national strategy that has led to U.S. having one of the highest death rates per capita due to the virus in the developed world.
10. Disregard for advice by NIH scientists and epidemiologists in favor of a mysterious doctor who believes that some human conditions are caused by demon semen.
11. The worst job and economic downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
12. Total disregard for the personal suffering of millions of Americans who are food, shelter, employment and/or health care insecure as the pandemic proceeds unabated in most states.
Mary Ruth Stegman, Omaha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!