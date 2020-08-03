The Public Pulse: Protect school districts' authority; Praise for Chambers; Democrats' radicalism

Don’t usurp school districts’ power
On July 17, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made the ill-informed proclamation that this fall, all Iowa schools must have at least 50% of their instruction delivered in the school building with teachers, students and staff physically present. This circumvents local school boards’ control to determine the safest method for delivery of instruction for their respective communities. Reynolds’ cookie-cutter approach is dangerous and needlessly puts students, staff and teachers’ lives at risk.
On Friday, July 24, hundreds of Iowa educators and supporters paraded in over 700 vehicles around the Iowa State Capitol to protest Reynolds’ policy.
She must rescind this foolish proclamation for the safety of all Iowa families. My daughter teaches in an Iowa community with a meatpacking plant; I was proud of her for protesting with her colleagues and being on the front line of this effort. I don’t want her to be on the “front line” of an unsafe teaching environment.
Gene Williams, Omaha
Outstanding work by Omaha VA
One often reads horror stories about VA services (or lack thereof) in various parts of the country. Nothing could be further from the truth as regards services here in Omaha. I am a Vietnam-era veteran, and my 98-year old father-in-law is a World War II veteran. I have had the honor and privilege of accompanying him to his VA appointments at the facility on Woolworth Street for the past 18 months.
He receives audiology, dental, optical and general services at the VA. He is always treated like royalty, and the services he receives are superlative. Likewise, I receive general services and have never been so well attended to on the outside as I am at the VA-Omaha.
Kudos to all the heroic health care workers at our local VA for their outstanding work and commitment to our veterans!
Vance D. Wolverton, Omaha
Extra help for teachers?
The Pulse is my first look in the World-Herald each day. Today I am thinking there has to be an answer for getting these grade-school children back in school without overloading the teachers with extra duties.
So, a suggestion: Could the school send a letter or email to parents of each student asking for the parents to consider donating one day a week or one day a month, depending how many students per room, to monitor/assist the children daily while they are getting use to this new routine?
This way, the teacher can do her job professionally and get these children back on track.
I do not have children in school but do have grandchildren, and I am truly concerned that this is going to be overload either for the teachers or the students. It would seem to me, an extra person in the classroom would be very beneficial.
Maybe this has already been put in action, but I have not read anything in paper saying as much. And one more thing: Prayers would surely be beneficial for all schools and children as a new way of educating begins.
C.R. Nissen, Omaha
Chambers has integrity
Sen. Ernie Chambers is possibly the least corrupt elected official in the USA, less than our Nebraska governor and our Omaha mayor. And most certainly less than the senators and representatives we have elected to represent Nebraskans at the federal level who have proven unable to find their moral compasses to advocate for positive issues but chose to fall into lockstep behind a president who is racist, ill-intentioned and divisive.
Sen. Chambers never advocates for or against any issue based on a position that could affect his re-election. He has continuously, over many decades, been a voice for the underprivileged and underserved and a voice against racism and discrimination. So, agree or disagree with him, we must admit Sen. Chamber’s admirable intellect and caring heart is with the people he has been elected to serve, and personal gain is never his agenda.
David Mohs, Omaha
We’re Nebraska, not San Francisco
That’s the best wannabe congresswoman Kara Eastman can do (Pulse, Aug. 1)? She chooses to cite national statistics to prove that her ideas aren’t extreme in Nebraska. Take a look around, Ms. Eastman. We do not live in Portland or San Francisco. And thank God.
I will say, your argument did do a wonderful job of illustrating why you are not the right person to represent Nebraskans.
John Shields, Omaha
Democrats and radicalism
According to Ms. Eastman, 69% of Americans want government health care over private insurance. I don’t know where she got all those numbers touting her liberal socialist agenda, but last I saw, over 75% of people are happy with their current health insurance. Also, 73% don’t want police defunded.
Democrats haven’t learned a thing from 2016. They’re still believing their biased polls and thinking Twitter is what the majority of Americans believe. I think they’re going to be scratching their heads again in November.
Scott Bray, La Vista
Newspapers’ importance
We the public may not realize it, but there are several threats that offshoot from this COVID pandemic we are all dealing with. One is threatening our democracy, nudging endangered species ever toward extinction. The economic paralysis caused by the pandemic has clobbered a newspaper industry already on the mat. Revenues plummeting, layoffs the public doesn’t feel until they are gone, furloughs, early retirements and pay reductions have hit newsrooms around our country.
As an avid follower of all that is news, I know that my opinion is the lowest form of knowledge and acknowledge that I don’t know what I don’t know. I depend upon hardworking journalists to help me to understand the whole of an issue with factual clarity. I miss them when they are gone for whatever reason and have come to appreciate and understand their importance to our way of life more than ever before. I will do my part as much as I am able to keep the lights turned on.
Thanks to the Omaha World-Herald staff, their suppliers and their carriers for doing their part in guarding our nation against the many that seek to undermine our great experiment.
Craig Christiansen, Omaha
