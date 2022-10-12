The Public Pulse: Railroad safety; Return of the daily crossword; Missing Native American women

Railroad safety

Across America, a person or vehicle is struck by a train every three hours. Unfortunately, Nebraska ranks in the top half of the nation in grade crossing collisions.

Education makes a difference here. Led by groups like Operation Lifesaver, efforts have led to an 83% reduction in crossing collisions over the last several decades.

The best way to stay safe is by strictly obeying crossing warnings and gates. But the safest crossing is one that does not exist, and new federal grants provided by the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provide record funding not only to upgrade crossings with improved gates and other technology, but also to fully separate crossings.

Railroads are vital to the Omaha area, home of Union Pacific, many rail supply manufacturers and some of the largest rail yards in the nation. Together, through both education and action, we can prevent avoidable tragedies on our local railroads.

Brett Sebastian, Omaha

Nebraska State Director, GoRail

Crossword return

Thank you so very much for putting my favorite crossword puzzle back in the paper!

Madeline Henning, Bellevue

Missing women

For years now, between 5,000 and 6,000 Native American women and girls have annually been officially declared either murdered or missing. That is a great national scandal.

Americans seem to be blissfully unaware of this scandal. When is the most recent time national or local media ran stories about the plight of Indigenous women? Has Omaha Police designated officers to investigate possible local missing Native Americans?

Have Winnebago and Macy and Omaha been hit by the problem of the missing? What are the leaders of those communities doing to increase awareness?

I call on all media and law enforcement to do much more to focus on the missing Native American women.

William S. Nelson, Omaha

Stevens support

Nebraska has always been a leader in public education, even during the pandemic. This was due to the leadership of our State Board of Education, the Nebraska Department of Education and the good practices of local school leaders and staffs. As of today, schools are now open to all of our students providing them a safe academic environment.

As school administrators, we were shocked and appalled when we read that certain candidates for the Nebraska Board of Education are supported by a group that maligns our incumbent board members by publicly claiming them as Marxists, pedophiles and groomers of children. Really? Where are the facts to back up these disgusting claims? These new candidates are obviously desperate to use malicious lies to pull down hardworking fellow Nebraskans who have dedicated their time and expertise to the education of all our children. We are hoping to stop this negative propaganda and false claims regarding members of the Nebraska State Board of Education.

Our children are too important to have candidates who feel it is fine to resort to these antics, lead our state educational system. We strongly support our current educational leaders to continue to work, discuss and lead in the Nebraska way enabling our students to continue to be on the forefront of learning. Robin Stevens understands educational issues. He is the incumbent for the Nebraska State Board of Education District No. 7. Vote for him on Nov. 8.

Jim Duval, Hastings

Property taxes

I am not surprised that many Nebraska property owners did not claim the property tax relief when filing their income taxes last year (Sept. 16). As a social psychologist, I know that as a general rule, if you want to increase compliance in anything, it needs to be made easy and be seen as a positive thing.

The current form/process is neither of these. It is confusing, time consuming to complete, and not fun to do. It is associated with a known negative: tax preparation. I know I dread doing it when tax time rolls around. Also, many property owners seem to be unaware of it.

It seems to me if property owners are entitled to get that money back, it should be made an easy and straightforward, positive process. It should not be a burden on them. If the state is concerned that taxpayers will not appreciate tax relief brought in an easy, automatic way, surely it can be highlighted in some way on property tax statements. I know I notice if my property tax goes up or down.

Rebecca S. Fahrlander, Ph.D., Bellevue

Old brick road

In 1960, needing lumber, my father drove us down the lumpy, axle-breaking brick washboard known as South 135th Street in Millard. Since then, the lumberyard moved and its site decayed, only to be born again as today’s modern Lumberyard District of posh apartments complete with public artwork. And yet look down and there it still is today, the same lumpy ill-maintained old brick road.

We understand nostalgia. It looks nice. To heck with broken axles, twisted ankles and wheelchairs. But, dude, it’s 140-year-old tech!

Weren’t the “good old days” actually worse? Do we really want open gas flame lighting? Turpentine as medicine? Sod homes?

It’s a lumpy brick street because in the 1890s our ancestors couldn’t make it smooth. We can.

Mark D. Anich, Omaha

Check the facts

Please do not be swayed by mudslinging jingles or folksy commercials, check your candidate’s voting record on one of the many websites out there such as justfacts.votesmart.org. As I checked Mr. Don Bacon’s voting record, I decided my conscience will not let me support him.

Janet Koenig, Omaha

Core support

I am writing to recommend Matt Core for OPPD Subdivision 4 board member.

I have known and worked with Matt for the last 14 years as a member of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. Matt is one of our lieutenants on the department and is an integral part of the command staff at the sheriff’s office. I have personally witnessed and observed Matt to be a very caring and conscientious person when dealing with co-workers and members of the community in which he serves. He has consistently demonstrated his strong work ethic, loyalty, honesty and unquestionable integrity.

Monty Daganaar, Louisville, Nebraska

Crossword puzzle

Thank you to all those who took the time to explain to the Omaha World-Herald the importance of the Commuter Crossword Puzzle. You give me hope. We can make a difference in this world, when we try. Thank you.

Beverly Braun, Norfolk

Wounded Knee

I’m glad the Oglala and Cheyenne River tribes were able to purchase the Wounded Knee site. It’s a shame that they have to pay for land that was theirs as part of the Treaty of Ft. Laramie, that was later taken away when gold was discovered in the Black Hills.

Peggy Tilgner, Daykin, Nebraska

Environmental effects

In 1960, I drove from Omaha to Manhattan, Kansas, to serve at Fort Riley. Every 50 miles or so, I needed to wash the insects off my windshield. Last month, I made the same trip, nearly 400 miles in all with not a single insect on the windshield. Since I was born, the population of humans on the planet has tripled. In the last decade alone, the population of insects has decreased by about 41% overall, with much higher losses for individual species. There are many fewer butterflies in my yard now, and seemingly, not even so many mosquitoes as usual. Perhaps Rachel Carson, in her book “Silent Spring” was right.

Dan M. Sullivan, Omaha