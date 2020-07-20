The Public Pulse: Readers debate Mutual logo; Lewis' moral example; An act of kindness

Logo change long overdue
Mutual of Omaha will finally will take down the logo of a Native American chief after 70 years. They say that it was adopted to honor the culture of the Plains Indians. That may be so, but I wonder if they sought to ask for the use/appropriation of the name of a sovereign nation of people.
To be fair, given the amount of racism against Native Americans, it might have even been seen as an enlightened homage. However, a true tribute to the Omaha people could have been shown in ways that actually benefit the people, not the company. Have they offered any renumeration to the people from whom they based the logo? Have they contributed to their health and well-being?
This logo is a prime, though more obvious, example of what people refer to when they say racism is institutionalized in our society. This is not the first time their logo has been questioned, by any means. I personally recall it from the 1970s.
I challenge M of O to contact Omaha tribal authorities. Ask for forgiveness. Offer renumeration. Engage in negotiation. Challenge your understanding of “equity” from the values of shares, to include the quality of fairness. You’re big enough to do that.
Rachel Dowd, Omaha
Logo shows respect
Why change the Mutual of Omaha logo if it was adopted and maintained as a “symbol of strength and respect,” as the CEO, James Blackledge, has stated? Does Mutual of Omaha no longer support such values?
If the Native American chief logo is no longer an appropriate symbol for Mr. Blackledge’s organization, how can he say the Mutual of Omaha name stands on its own? If the executives on the top floor did their research rather than cower to the possible criticisms of a small minority, they would realize that the word “Omaha” references the Native American Indian tribe that occupied the Nebraska plains where Mutual’s headquarters now sit. So why did they stop at the logo? Why haven’t they removed “Omaha” from their name as well, since “this is a name from another culture” that isn’t theirs?
It is sad that Mutual of Omaha has gone down this path rather than stand up and continue to honor the Native Americans from this region and be proud to stand behind the logo and name that represents strength and respect.
Jeff Sterba, Omaha
Lewis set a moral example
The passing of Congressman John Lewis is a significant occurrence, with the recent anniversary of the nomination of U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee for the 1960 general election for president. Also, the 51st anniversary of our country achieving his challenge to land a man on the moon and return him safely before the end of the decade of the ’60s.
Rep. Lewis was one of many figures that propelled President Kennedy to take the bold step to propose and endorse a civil rights bill. While this country has not achieved all that was hoped and dreamed then or in John Lewis’s lifetime, Lewis persevered by example and never lost faith in his fellow countrymen to achieve our better angels and make this country again a shining light on the hill.
He forgave those who beat/hated him when he was young, and his life is a shining example of bringing all races and religions to collaborate together to learn from each other and have faith as he did that we can, in time, achieve Dr. King’s mountaintop.
Philip O’Brien, Omaha
Masks imperative for schools
I am a retired educator in the Omaha area, 30 years as a teacher and 12 as an administrator. I was primarily in secondary school education (high school and middle school). With schools opening for face-to-face learning, my experience tells me that social distancing will be a nightmare with this age group. The only way it can be relatively safe is with face coverings as a requirement.
The sure way for that to happen would be for the governor to issue a statewide mandate requiring face coverings. We cannot choose to use seat belts when driving. People who smoke cannot do so inside buildings. Now, even more big-box store customers will be required to wear masks. Isn’t it finally time to distance ourselves from politics and do what is scientifically proven to enhance safety?
Len Sagenbrecht, Omaha
An abundance of gratitude
My 93-year-old mom was walking through the Westroads parking lot on Tuesday, July 14, when she tripped and fell. A young lady came to her assistance and along with a security guard checked her over and got her to the car safely.
I thank God for sending these two angels whose names she did not get for their concern and kindness. There are a lot of good people in our city.
Veronica Galloway, Omaha
