The Public Pulse: Respect right to protest; Silence on Trump's sins; Financial monitoring

Respect the right to protest
We need to remember that the right to protest is guaranteed under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. When local officials, paid for by our tax money, declare a peaceful protest unlawful at their discretion, that is an offense to our Constitution and our democracy.
That is what happened this past Saturday when nearly 100 citizens were arrested and/or detained in downtown Omaha for protesting, though the protest was peaceful and no damage was done. This is at least the third time since May when the Omaha Police Department has corralled protesters into a confined space and then arrested them for unlawful assembly.
This unconstitutional overreach is frightening. Who polices the police? Where is the outrage? Why aren’t more people screaming in the streets? How far will we let this go?
Jaimee Trobough, Omaha
Hold someone accountable
Imagine a sports team was caught cheating right after winning a tournament. I imagine the story the paper would run would be about the cheating, and the win would take the backseat. However, the main story in the Omaha World-Herald Monday was “Use of force rare among Omaha police force.” While that is good news, the much more urgent news is: “Computer problems blamed in release of protesters.”
This weekend in Omaha, people had their human rights violated by the Omaha Police Department. I use the example of cheating because that is what corruption is. Corruption cheats us all of our right to justice, even if you yourself were not in jail or did not know anyone who was. Many who were arrested paid bail but were not released for 12 or more hours. I feel hollow when I think about how terrifying this is. Firsthand accounts of the conditions are horrifying: People having to beg for water, physical abuse, being in crowded, hot conditions and being denied their phone call out.
Not even the police say that the protesters were violent; instead, Omaha Police Capt. Mark said “it leaned toward the potential of getting violent.” A very critical type of de-escalation would have been to not arrest about 100 peaceful protesters during a pandemic.
It is time that someone in Omaha starts being accountable for the injustices happening here.
Michaela Wolf, Omaha
Their silence on this is glaring
So, Nebraska first lady Susanne Shore is ranting about comments made by Sen. Ernie Chambers concerning a woman. When Donald Trump, who the first lady and her husband seem to adore, was caught on tape going into great detail about how he sexually attacks women, her concern for those women seems nonexistent!
The hypocrisy is too thick for further comment!
Jim Kubik, Omaha
Slama is a rubber stamp
With little time to address issues most pressing Nebraskans, we saw the Unicameral reconvene last week to rancor and more Slama drama. While finding Sen. Slama’s shameless campaign tactics offensive to the intelligence of voters in LD 1, I am also bothered by the insinuations First Lady Shore discussed in her letter to the Pulse. It’s harassment; distasteful.
Yet, Sen. Slama’s willingness to lie to her own voters in the governor’s bid for her vote shows her willingness to go along to get ahead. Her refusing to answer questions about her role in that shows cowardice. And her screams of sexism in the Unicameral chamber feigns the type of PC politics we see spewed from the swamp in D.C.
Naturally, when the governor funnels nearly 75% of all GOP legislative expenditures to a young intern fresh out of Yale, the “why” question arises –- especially when funds are discovered to have been illegally hidden, as former Gov. Dave Heineman has said. And while we may not all be Yalies, the answer given that the governor is so impressed by Slama’s ambition and ability to articulate big words is laughable. To accept that explanation, one must ask what the governor thinks of his other appointees. Sen. Slama’s abilities translate into more than $70,000; Sen. La Grone’s, around $170.
Why the gap? The answer is most obvious: The governor has shown repeatedly that he has no respect for the institution of the Unicameral nor for the voters who elect its members. Sen. Slama is nothing more than a rubber stamp.
Angie Bender, Nebraska City
Citizens review board
The citizens complaint review board is not a new board; it was formed soon after the mayor was elected. The original board members resigned en masse three years later due to lack of support by the mayor and the failure of the mayor to accept responsibility for her actions. So what’s new? Nothing. The charter is the same and the mission is the same, and this board will accomplish the same things the previous board did: Nothing.
How do I know? I was one of the original board members and served for three years. A complete waste of my time.
John Wright, Omaha
This problem didn’t go away
The closing of the Whiteclay alcohol stores has done nothing but move the problem from Whiteclay to other nearby communities. The only way to solve the whole issue with alcoholism amongst the people of the Pine Ridge Reservation would take the people of the Pine Ridge reservation developing an ironclad resolve to turn away from drinking alcohol. Anything short of that will not solve the problem. All the powwows and demonstrations in the world will not do a thing to solve this problem. As you know, change comes from within, not from without.
Lester Rees, Council Bluffs
No financial monitoring
I’m wondering why, when money is embezzled from a organization or government office, that the board of directors or the city or county board is not held liable. The State Fair Board let two $70,000 checks be written without more than one person signing. I thought a board should go over financial statements. Maybe they should be let go for not doing their job. Several people I’ve talked to are wondering why this keeps happening.
Dale Simpson, Kearney
