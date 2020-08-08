The Public Pulse: Ricketts 1.0 logic; Dangerous Democrats; Irresponsible hostility to police

Ricketts 1.0 logic
Welcome to the petri dish in the world series of the coronavirus. We Omahans have now been recognized as owners of our very own COVID-19 spike. Omaha also has reached the dubious status as the only city in the U.S. 100th largest not to require the wearing of face coverings because we have a governor who (watch this slippery logic) believes that we can promote the wearing of masks by not requiring their usage.
Using Pete Ricketts 1.0 logic, one could argue that we don’t need any awkward laws or other regulations because they only encourage the behaviors that most of us silly citizens think they deter. I’m not sure whether I have stumbled into “Alice in Wonderland” or a quirky Cornhusker State version of “Nineteen Eighty-Four.” If requiring the wearing of masks in the face of a deadly disease will only tempt people not to follow the law, what do we need laws for anyway? Why elect a governor at all? If speed limits only tempt people to step on the gas, why pay police to issue speeding tickets? Under Ricketts 1.0 logic, junking penalties for drunken driving should encourage sobriety.
Bruce E. Johansen, Omaha
What one vote can do
You may cast your one vote for Don Bacon, but it’s only one vote. By voting for Kara Eastman you are voting for and empowering Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Gerald Nadler and a host of other America-hating socialists. So elect Kara and put a stop to the First and Second Amendments and other capitalistic nonsense like freedom to select your own medical care. So join antifa and the rioters/looters in helping Joe Biden raise your taxes, eliminate police departments nationwide and enrich the rest of his family like he did with son Hunter.
Monte Cox, Bellevue
Irresponsible hostility to police
A recent headline in The World-Herald asked, “How can protests end peacefully without arrests?” How about “just don’t break the laws”? Protesters seem to think it’s OK to take over city streets and impede public traffic. Thanks to Chief Schmaderer and the OPD for not allowing lawlessness to overtake our city during the protests in June and also last week. We also need to thank Mayor Stothert for standing by our police department and refusing to defund them!
The protesters wanting to show solidarity with Portland should watch the videos of eight weeks of senseless, violent rioting there and destruction of government buildings and private businesses, and brutal attacks on police who were restricted from using crowd control measures. Also, skyrocketing crime in other major cities run by Democrats across the country, including NYC, Seattle, Minneapolis and Chicago who are defunding their police and allowing mobs to take over their cities.
Unfortunately, the mainstream media and liberal cable show very little of this extreme violence. Even this newspaper failed to show the violent mobs in Portland until after the fifth week of rioting when they used their liberal tilt to report on the mayor and governor complaining that Trump sent in federal agents to protect a federal courthouse. No reporting on the millions of dollars in damages done.
Some viewers criticize Fox News, but they are the only one showing all of this crime happening in our country.
Joe Biden’s campaign promise is to redirect funds from the police (in other words, defund them)!
Cheryl Bartek, Omaha
VFW’s position is outrageous
I have been a member of the VFW since 1969. I’ve been a life member since 1976. I was a career soldier and am a disabled veteran. The president of the United States, who is not a veteran, spoke to Dictator Vladimir Putin eight times without mentioning the bounties levied by Russia to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan. I am outraged! But Trump isn’t even being bothered over this.
I sent a text to VFW National Commander Hal Roesch II. I stated that if he does not make a public statement condemning the actions of the president, I will publicly renounce my life membership as widely as I can. I received a return phone call from the Public Relations Department director who said that the allegations were not proven so they would not be making a statement at this time.
I will say that I am divorcing myself from the Veterans of Foreign Wars. If they can’t take a stand in defense of our active-duty personnel, I can no longer endorse the organization. For any soldier who qualifies for membership in the VFW, I recommend Veterans for Peace. At least they care about their members.
Daniel N. McMullen, Omaha
South Omaha park concern
I live in South Omaha, very close to Spring Lake Park. We love our neighbors, love being close to many things in the city and love our home. We live across from the wooded section of the park, and it is nice to have some natural scenery in our urban environment. This park has so much potential but is blatantly ignored by the city.
There has been a homeless encampment in the woods for months and months. I have reported it to both the police and city parks management with no results. According to the park map, there is supposed to be several trails that go through the woods for residents to enjoy. The trails are not mowed down, presenting a tick hazard, and just in the last three months three trees total have fallen across the trail. One tree almost crushed the encampment itself. Additionally, fallen trees can be seen high in the treetops, balancing on other trees, just waiting to fall on a person walking below in this public space.
It seems that the city is hoping that by not maintaining the park, the dangers within will be “out of sight, out of mind.” Instead, it is inviting those that want a “hide out” and is creating a danger for everyone.
Rachael Horvath, Omaha
