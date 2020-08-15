The Public Pulse: Right decision by OPS; Healthful air; Criticism of Chambers, Trump

Right decision by OPS
Congratulations to OPS for doing the right thing by not bringing students back to the classroom. It was the hardest decision but by far the safest. If Gov. Ricketts had shown the same political courage and not opened bars and restaurants so soon or failed to support mandatory face masks, the schools would not be facing life and death decisions with our children today.
The pressure the Trump administration has put on public schools to open early with in-classroom instruction has focused the attention away from the dangers it is putting on teachers, the support staff, bus drivers and, most importantly, students.
A person that is ill with COVID-19 sheds a huge percentage of the virus particles while breathing and talking, which makes classrooms extremely contagious.
There are numerous early examples in churches which clearly where one or two members in a congregation of 90 people can infect many persons attending the ceremony and it will have a much higher than expected morbidly rate in the range of 5 percent.
A child does not have a natural immunity to COVID-19. The only protection they have is a more robust immune response. We do know the more viral particles you are exposed to over a shorter period of time, the more it stresses the innate and adaptive immune system, which greatly increases the likelihood of a severe infection.
Kenneth W. Pickens, Omaha
A healthy change
Metro Omaha Tobacco Coalition (MOTAC) congratulates the Nebraska State Legislature for its progressive action to now include e-cigarettes/ENDS in the Nebraska Clean Indoor Air Act (NCIAA). Thank you for making our air safer.
The aerosol from these products is a combination of nicotine, ultrafine particles and toxins that are known to cause cancer (Surgeon general, 2016). Everyone deserves to breathe clean air and not be exposed to secondhand aerosols. By enhancing the intent of the NCIAA, the healthier our community and state can be.
MOTAC stands ready to provide assistance to businesses and multi-unit housing on implementing these changes or simply to update their tobacco-free, smoke-free or nicotine-free policies.
Emily J.Ortner, Omaha
Douglas County Health Dept. in partnership with MOTAC
Chambers’ many failings
Reading the puff piece The World-Herald wrote on Ernie Chambers, all I could say is “wow!” This man has accomplished a few good things in his almost half a century there, but The World-Herald just glazed over some of his egregious comments and actions.
If this man had been a white male, he would have been forced out years ago for his sexist, racist and bigoted comments and antics. Everybody knows it but is afraid to say it. Let’s call it Black privilege.
This man has made numerous comments against the police, whites, women — “Aw, that’s just Ernie being Ernie.” Let The World-Herald tell stories about how his district has flourished under his tenure. I for one will not miss him, as I never saw such intelligence wasted.
Larry Spangler, Greenwood, Neb.
Candidates and moral standards
Nasty. That’s what President Trump just called Democratic vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris. She was nasty the way she talked to appointee Brett Kavanaugh before he was confirmed to the Supreme Court. Also chided was the way Harris talked to Biden during the Democratic presidential primaries
Nasty. Was it nasty that less than a minute later Trump called Sen. Elizabeth Warren the name Pocahontas? Nasty is not the word. There is another word that comes to mind, and that is racist. And to make matters worse, Trump called Biden “Sleepy Joe” in the same segment. If someone called him “Seepy Don,” that person would be on his ever-growing “I’m gonna get even with” list.
Racist or nasty. I have been called nasty more than once in my life, and I will take that one thousand times over being called a racist. Unfortunately, our President’s flippant behavior using racist and cruel statements does not count in his book.
We have a choice between two men with totally different moral standards.
Claire Flatowicz, Omaha
Wrong about President Trump
Sorry, Mary Ruth Stegman (Aug. 10 Pulse), but it is obvious that you have contracted TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). Of the 12 items that you listed as “Trump’s failures” regarding his response to the pandemic, all but one (No. 11 — the worst job and economic downturn since the Great Depression) are wrong. And that was not the fault of the president but was the fault of communist China.
To help remedy your chronic condition, try getting your news from somewhere other than leftist publications.
Gene Brantz, Omaha
Protect all human life
I say, “Bravo” to Shelly Chloupek’s Aug. 9 Pulse, “Not a waste of time.” I’m in wholehearted agreement of the important decision of passing Legislative Bill 814 by our State Legislature — the banning of the evacuation and dismemberment of an unborn child.
We Americans must awaken our consciences to the destructive actions that harm innocent lives. For those who believe in women’s rights, please consider for a moment those babies’ whose rights are denied. If we can make one small but mighty step toward treating the unborn more respectfully, let’s at the very least eliminate pain and suffering from drastic dismemberments.
Is it not time to move away from attitudes and laws that allow severe practices and move toward more respect and protection of all human life?
Judeane Tusa, Omaha
