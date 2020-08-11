The Public Pulse: School is safest for many; Give Logan a break; Hold off on tax revamp

Schools are safest for many children
I read with great sadness that Omaha Public Schools has decided to remain closed. For many children, school is the safest place they have. In fact, they would be more safe at school using sanitizer and wearing masks than out running around their neighborhoods and Walmart.
Isolation leads to depression. Our children are isolated from friends, healthy activities. They are becoming despondent. A child is more likely to die from suicide than COVID. Abuse and neglect at home is an increased factor as well, when children need to be left home alone so a parent can work, or substance use increases due to stress. A child is more likely to be impacted by abuse or neglect than COVID. In Nebraska in 2017 there were over 34,000 cases of abuse reported and over 11,000 investigations. And about 3,500 substantiated cases.
School is essential!
Joan Schwan, Grand Island, Neb. licensed clinical therapist
Give Logan a break
Isn’t it hard enough we all are trying to deal with the pandemic, yet some people have to blast others who are trying to do their jobs to the best of their ability? If a leader misspeaks, first think of the frustration they are going through. Give them a break. Superintendent Cheryl Logan is trying to do what is best for children, teachers, other staff and parents. Would you like to do her job? Could you handle it? Good grief, let’s try to be kinder and help each other.
Sharon S. Schwab, Valley, Neb.
Hold off on state tax revamp
Nebraska lawmakers are pushing a proposal that’s being sold as “property tax relief” but it is far from actual reform — a worthy goal that’s badly needed. This piecemeal measure would make things worse — authorizing new corporate welfare and putting the state on a dangerous path at a time of fiscal uncertainty. Instead of rushing to approve this badly flawed package in the closing days of session, lawmakers should wait and work toward real reform next year.
According to a study from the Mercatus Institute, Nebraska’s tax code includes targeted incentives that limit our ability to keep taxes low overall. Eliminating such corporative giveaways would enable our state to reduce individual income taxes by 16.2%. We could reduce the state sales tax by 23.2% — or provide property tax relief that is badly needed. But instead of repealing corporate welfare, lawmakers are proposing more of it while not addressing the underlying issues as to why our property taxes are so high.
It’s clear that most Nebraskans and our state legislators would agree that we have a tax structure in desperate need of repair, but the path forward is often complicated due to the fear of change. While we appreciate the hard work of our senators to find a solution, the piecemeal approach is not working.
Let’s take the time to enact genuine reform, rather than rush into a bad decision that will harm all Nebraskans going forward.
Jessica Shelburn, Lincoln
state director, Americans for Prosperity-Nebraska
Heavy hand of government
In his recent press conference on mask mandates in Omaha and Lincoln, Gov. Ricketts suggested that asking people to do the right thing is more effective than using the heavy hand of government.
I wonder if Mr. Ricketts believe that we should use that same logic to reduce abortions, or does he plan to continue to try and legislate that particular issue? Does he also believe that current drug laws that lock up hundreds of thousands of nonviolent people every year would be better addressed by the state discouraging their use rather than using the “heavy hand of the government?”
Our governor seems plenty interested in using the heavy hand of the government, just not when it comes to this particular issue.
Sean Kennedy, Omaha
