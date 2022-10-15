The Public Pulse: The key is to vote; Lauritsen gets real results; FliPTHiS

*Editor’s Note: Letters concerning the Nov. 8 election will not be accepted after Oct. 25. No election-related letters will be published after Nov. 2.

Midterm elections

The most important midterm election in our lifetime is Nov. 8.

The nonviolent key to affecting our government is your vote. If you are a U.S. citizen, reside in Nebraska, and will be 18 years of age by Nov. 8, you can vote, as can felons who are two years past their parole/probation completion. College students can register to vote using their college address, or vote in their home county or state. However, everyone must be registered to vote by Oct. 21.

You can register at your county’s election office or online at sos.nebraska.gov. Election offices and more election information, such as early voting, are addressed on the website.

Nebraska has a very secure voting system, thanks to our election officials using our unique signature as identification. Please thank them and our poll workers for their many hours of efficient work to ensure all Nebraska votes are counted.

Lynn Zeleski, Hastings

Lauritsen support

Angie Lauritsen is your District 36 candidate for real results. Angie has worked tirelessly in her community as a small business owner, Gretna City Council representative, board member of Survivors Rising, and in several other leadership and service capacities. She always puts her constituents first and is truly capable of rising above partisan politics and doing what is best for all Nebraskans.

Angie has proven she can get things done. If you live in District 36, keep the legislature nonpartisan, keep our taxes from increasing and enjoy peace of mind with a representative who has your back. Vote Angie Lauritsen this November.

Val Green, Bellevue

FliPTHiS

I would like to propose a property tax solution that is so simple, it has no chance of being adopted. I call it the Fair Property Tax Heartland Solution — FliPTHiS.

Currently, as a property holder I pay taxes each year on the current value of my property. I understand and want to pay my share, but each year my property's value increases by 5% or more, but my income does not. I haven’t sold the property so I/we am/are being taxed on a possible future sale as the current valuation. This is fair if I am earning income from my property, but mowing the grass? There is no guarantee that I will sell for more or even at that price. Huh?

Simple solution? Homeowners who live in their own home should be taxed at the price they bought the property for the length of their residence. Taxing entities would then be deprived of the annual increases they receive under the current system and when they needed more money would be forced to raise their levy instead of ducking behind their current property tax system of 5% to 10% annual budget increases. As a homeowner, I would be incentivized to improve my property to enhance its livability and value for the surrounding community.

When the properties are eventually sold, the tax rate could adjust. This is fair, too fair to be enacted.

Mark J. Shaw, Omaha

Public forum

The World-Herald report (Sept. 29) on the Millard Business Association's forum featuring State Board of Education candidates Harni Hodgen and Deborah Neary left some questions in my mind. First, how much does Ms. Hodgen know about proficiency testing of Nebraska students? Ms. Neary correctly referred Ms. Hodgen to comparisons with the performance of students in other states. Unless one knows what a proficiency test is actually measuring, the fact that Nebraska students fall below 50% proficiency is meaningless.

Second, I would like evidence of Ms. Hodgen's claim that boys have attacked females in boys' locker rooms. Female presence in a boys locker room is so new that I suspect that evidence of attacks does not exist, or is very limited.

Third, the concern over puberty blockers is far from the purview of the State Board of Education and seems to have been a hot-button distraction in this forum.

Fourth, I would expect a candidate for the State Board of Education to know that the age of majority in this state is 19, not 18.

Finally, the supposed issues of challenges to books in school libraries and social-emotional learning are events that are contributing to teacher entry and attrition, the very real and serious decline in folks wanting to become teacher or to stay in the teaching profession. Books in a school's library and social-emotional learning are local issues and not State Board of Education issues.

Ms. Neary's reported responses when asked about these hot-button issues were measured and knowledgeable. Ms. Neary has used her time on the State Board of Education to become informed of important educational issues and processes, and she is clearly the candidate most qualified to represent her district.

Charles T. Dickel, EdD, Omaha

Professor Emeritus of Education

Creighton University

Initiative 432

The governor insists that Initiative 432, the effort to place new ID requirements on Nebraska voters, is a “proactive” step against voter fraud. It is noteworthy that there has been little or no evidence of such fraud in Nebraska. Estimates suggest that this initiative, if passed, will disenfranchise 50,000 or more Nebraskans, most of them people of color, individuals with disabilities, and those of limited financial means. Rather than a proactive action against fraud, Initiative 432 is a partisan effort by the governor . It deserves to be defeated.

Kenneth D. Keith, Ph.D., Omaha

Pansing Brooks support

I am a registered voter in the 1st Congressional District, and a lifelong resident of Butler County. Representatives at the federal level are empowered and responsible to speak for Nebraska and for Nebraskans. Leadership at that level has been slow and ineffective in attempts to make the federal government serve we the people, rather than the inverse. During each election campaign cycle, we are inundated with rhetoric stating a candidate’s willingness to work across the aisle, and to lower our taxes.

Clearly, bipartisan leadership is lacking. In regard to lowering taxes, we need to be honest with ourselves. Which taxes do we wish to have reduced, and what are we as voting citizens willing to give up, supporting the decrease in funds that will accompany such actions? Any attempt to lessen funds provided without a decrease in program spending will result in an increase in our country’s already crippling deficit.

Patty Pansing Brooks is my choice for Congress. Patty will represent our district with the leadership she demonstrates as a state senator, attorney, business owner and mother. Patty will work hard for everyone in our district. Voters should elect Patty Pansing Brooks to serve Nebraskans.

Ted W. Glock, Rising City, Nebraska

Bacon talks issues

Every day, voters like myself see our grocery bills climb, energy bills spike, 401Ks plummet and crime on the rise. Don Bacon is the only candidate talking about the issues that Americans face every day.

Vote for Don Bacon this November.

Michelle Dirks, Omaha