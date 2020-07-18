The Public Pulse: Understand real D.C.; Book forbids debate; CARES Act oversight

Understand the real D.C.
I am writing in response to the July 12 editorial regarding the Washington Redskins name change. While I was born and raised in Omaha until leaving for college, I have lived in D.C. for a collective 4 years now. Many team name suggestions have come up that refer to the federal government’s home in this district, but what gets left out of that narrative is that the “real” D.C. has an incredibly rich and vibrant community that is completely separate from the government’s goings-on.
This is the birthplace of go-go music, the location of historic venues that launched music careers for stars like Emmylou Harris and Duke Ellington, and where you can find some of the best Ethiopian and El Salvadoran food in the U.S.
It does a disservice to those who have lived here for generations and call it home to focus on those transient public servants who spend the vast majority of their time in a mere two square miles of federal district downtown. Chocolate City deserves a team that represents the reality of what this city means to those who are truly native to the area.
Addie Curley, Washington, D.C.
Book forbids debate; that’s troubling
While I am all in favor of folks, especially educators, reading books on controversial issues, I am also in favor of them critically evaluating the arguments used in such books and getting various opinions on the issues. So, it is good to hear that the new book, “White Fragility,” is going to be read by Millard principals (OWH, July 13), but it is important that they consider critical reviews of this book — for example, that they consider the review by activist and attorney David Edward Burke, “The Intellectual Fraud of Robin DiAngelo’s ‘White Fragility.’ ”
Among the many points made by Burke is that DiAngelo’s “frames her theory of white fragility such that any conceivable reaction a white person has when discussing race is purportedly evidence of fragility, and any denial of her theory is interpreted as proof of its validity.” His complaint is that her theory so casts itself as to be in principle unfalsifiable. Such an objection should certainly cause pause to anyone who reads this book with an eye to its scientific merit.
Further, there have been other authors on the topic of racism from other points of view. To mention only two: There is Shelby Steele’s “White Guilt: How Blacks and Whites Together Destroyed the Promise of the Civil Rights Era”; and the numerous books by Thomas Sowell on race, ethnicity, economics and culture — for example, “Intellectuals and Race.”
Douglas B. Rasmussen, Omaha
Today’s totalitarians
Woke culture has now allowed progressives to discover their inner totalitarians, and administrators and politicians to discover their inner cowards.
Dwayne Ball, Bellevue
Importance of give and take
On the news there were some Central High School student talking about change and making demands. Demonstrators and protesters are making demands about everything under the sun. If you really want my attention, you need to lose the word “demand” and start using the word “request.”
When you want to create change about an issue, it will take a give and take between two intelligent parties. It is not going to work if one party is yelling, rioting, burning, demanding and dictating to the second party.
When I went to Central High School, we had a great debate team and the word “demand” was never mentioned during a real debate.
Doug Arthur, Omaha
CARES Act and oversight
You do a grave disservice to your readers with your misleading July 14 editorial. In passing the CARES Act, Congress specified three major mechanisms to oversee spending within the CARES Act:
1) The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, made up of inspectors general from, at minimum, nine federal agencies, to be responsible for oversight of outlays for the entire bill.
2) A new office within the Department of the Treasury, the special inspector general for pandemic recovery, to oversee the $500 billion Treasury fund for targeted loans to large businesses. Brian Miller, a White House lawyer and former General Services Administration inspector general, was selected for this role.
3) Finally, a congressional oversight commission will include four members appointed by party leadership in each chamber and a chairperson agreed to by the speaker of the House and the Senate majority leader. The Commission had the responsibility to oversee economic stability efforts by the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve Board.
However, the Trump administration not only indicated reluctance to cooperate with oversight inquiries. Immediately after Trump signed the CARES Act, the White House released a statement outlining his concerns with the newly created Pandemic Response Accountability Committee and special inspector general for pandemic recovery. He then fired that inspector general (as he has fired most inspector generals within the entire federal government). Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, taking his lead from Trump, refused to provide Congress any oversight or transparency into the disbursements within his purview.
Diane Wanek, Omaha
