The Public Pulse: Vargas supports working families; National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Vargas support

Senator Tony Vargas has a proven record of supporting Nebraska’s working families and he will continue to do so when elected to Congress. That’s because Tony grew up in a union household — his father was a machinist and shop steward with his local IBEW. And when Tony was a science teacher, he was also a member of and leader in his union, AFT. His background gives him the knowledge and personal insight to worker struggles and values, as well as experience working with employers to resolve conflict.

As a state senator, he fought tirelessly for workers, introducing legislation to ensure employees are treated fairly, protected and safe at work. Tony also passed legislation that increased financial aid for low-income and first-generation students attending college or job training programs and ensured that veterans and service members had easy access to Nebraska colleges and universities. He is fully supportive of collective bargaining and would seek to ensure nationally that those wanting to organize into unions could do so by fully supporting the PRO Act and other similar bills.

All of these reasons are why the Nebraska State AFL-CIO, which represents over 110 unions, voted to endorse and fully support Sen. Tony Vargas in his race for Congress. Tony is the best candidate to represent all working people in Nebraska and will take that to Washington when elected in November. Thank you, Senator, on behalf of everyday working people.

Richard Michel, Nebraska City

Vice President Nebraska State AFL-CIO

I recently attended a joint presentation by County Attorney Don Kleine and OPD Fugitive Squad Sgt. Aaron Hanson, who has also served as a gang unit member in the past. Discussing prison overcrowding in Nebraska, Mr. Kleine asserted that the problem is not the overall amount of crime in the state or overly strict sentencing, but a lack of prison capacity due to years of neglect.

According to the Prison Policy Initiative website, our incarceration rate in 2021 was 601 per 100,000 residents. This is 9.5% below the U.S. average and comparable with Iowa, Colorado and North Dakota, while the South Dakota rate is well above the national average. For 2019, a University of Nebraska at Omaha study found that Iowa and Nebraska had the worst degree of prison overcrowding in the country at 119% and 115% of operational capacity, respectively.

The second major point on which both speakers agreed was the importance of the social context of crime. They cited factors such as the cycle of poverty, weak families and negative neighborhood environment as contributing strongly to initial and repeat commission of criminal acts. The two went on to praise local organizations such as Project Harmony and Rise Academy for their work on behalf of abused children and assistance to released prisoners. Kleine also mentioned special drug and veterans’ courts as helping keep people out of prison.

To this observer, the lack of investment in needed prison facilities is a symptom of what I call the “American Disease,” i.e., we want stuff but don’t want to pay for it. Second, how can it be that arguably the greatest country on earth continues to allow its citizens to be mired in poverty and misery to the extent that crime becomes a preferable alternative for many?

Peter Gadzinski, Omaha

Approximately half of working-age people who are blind or visually impaired are not in the U.S. labor market. They’re not employed. But more so easily could be.

This month, National Disability Employment Awareness Month, marks the ideal time for companies to faithfully assess the effectiveness of their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Quite often, executives are nobly inspired to emphasize initiatives targeted at addressing gender and diversity shortcomings — but they fall short in assessing their deficiencies meeting the needs of employees with disabilities.

Diversity and equity are critical, yes. But how inclusive is your DEI plan, truly?

A 2021 study from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that people with disabilities aged 16 to 64 are employed at a rate of 31.4% — yet there’s a 72.5% employment percentage for people without disabilities. More can be done to close that gap.

Too often, it’s assumed that people with disabilities must adhere to society-established limitations, that they must adjust their livelihood and limit their independence.

But now is the time to change that misguided perception.

At Outlook Enrichment, we partner with companies to make assistive technology recommendations, improve website accessibility, evaluate on-site paths of travel and educate employees on disability proper etiquette and culture.

Helping those with disabilities become self-confident and self-sustaining positively impacts the individual. And it enhances the local economy as they become productive, taxpaying citizens and consumers. The U.S. gross domestic product could get an estimated boost of up to $25 billion if 1% more people with disabilities joined the workforce, according to 2018 research by Accenture.

Outlook Enrichment is determined to create an inclusive and integrated environment for talented employees — with the necessary accommodations provided for those who need them. We hope all community and business leaders join us in sharing the same vision and mission.

Paulette Monthei, Omaha

Executive Director

Outlook Enrichment

