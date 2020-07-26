The Public Pulse: Yes to sensible Middle; Legislature's terrible action; Coach's legacy

Appreciate the sensible Middle
Great, sensible piece in the OWH editorial section Friday by Rick Galusha. I regret that it is increasingly difficult for voters distill any honesty or balance from many/most major news sources today. Cable news and online/social media on both sides are brainwashing the public and discouraging critical thought. Much media and political communication today tries to inspire anger and distrust in us voters. I do not usually make good decisions when I am angry — how about you?
Party litmus tests make it very difficult for moderate candidates to wage a well-funded campaign. A bit of critical thought by each of us would reveal that most of us, as pointed out by Mr. Galusha, live our lives in that important, sensible “Middle.” That “Middle” is what really makes great families, schools, neighborhoods, communities — and governments.
Dave Wimmer, West Point, Neb.
The value of nonpartisanship
As a former teacher of Nebraska politics and government, I read with interest Rick Galusha’s excellent commentary “Nebraska politics moving back toward the middle” (July 24). While I agree the parties both seem to be getting more extreme in their views, their danger to our republic doesn’t stop there. The appropriate role for political parties in a democratic republic is, as Mr. Galusha states, to form “a loose amalgamation of special interest groups” to develop their platform and to work to get their candidates elected to office. Unfortunately, political parties have colluded with each other to extend their power into governance as well.
The purpose of George W. Norris’s advocacy for the nonpartisan election of the Legislature was to limit the role of political parties to elections only and to deny political parties any role in governing. Unfortunately, we the people have stood idly by and allowed the parties to usurp the central role of the citizenry. The Democratic and Republican caucuses in Congress and in most other state legislatures work to effectively dilute the influence of citizens by imposing partisan discipline to pressure and control our elected representatives.
Candidates for the Nebraska Unicameral run on a nonpartisan ballot, but the party affiliation of each Nebraska state senator is usually common knowledge. Nevertheless, the strength of Nebraska’s system is that lawmakers cannot caucus by party. This relegates the party bosses to the lobby along with every other special interest group.
The view from the outside is that your governor and political parties are working hard to make Nebraska just like any other state. Caveat emptor!
Stan Sibley, Glenwood, Iowa
These heroes are persevering
Nebraskans need to continue to recognize the work of everyone in our health care system in caring for our state’s most vulnerable patients and preventing the COVID crisis from becoming worse. Fortunately, Nebraska’s daily new case count has declined from its early-May peak. In large part, this is because of a round-the-clock health care system that has risen to the numerous challenges we face.
Frontline health care workers have worked tirelessly to provide high-quality services to Nebraskans. On the back side, health care distributors have worked alongside government agencies and stayed in touch with Nebraska’s local hospitals to locate high-demand medicines and equipment for patients to ensure no one goes without care.
Without these brave health care heroes, too many of our state’s residents would not have a safe future to look forward to. I’m proud to know many of these heroes and wanted to again give them the praise and recognition they deserve.
Jim Ervin, Omaha
Pay raise is definitely appropriate
As you and your children start coughing the COVID-19 virus around the “hallowed halls” of your schools, how about coughing up 200-300% pay raises for teachers?
James Krueger, Omaha
Terrible move by Legislature
I am outraged that our Nebraska Legislature has killed Legislative Bill 283, a climate action plan to prepare our state to deal with extreme weather in coming decades.
Within the last decade we have experienced flash droughts, two extreme floods and now record-breaking heat. This hurts agriculture. It hurts farmers. It costs our state billions of dollars. Even if you disagree on the causes, don’t we need a plan? The year 2019 was a wake-up call, and our elected officials have just hit the snooze button.
Remember this day well when the “completely unexpected and unforeseen” droughts, floods, heatwaves come. Our state climatologist predicted it. Our state university studies predicted it. And now we will reap the whirlwind.
Ryan Pendell, Omaha
A setback for race relations
So a letter writer (July 24) thought we should ignore Tucker Carlson’s comments about the book “White Fragility” because some people disagree with his conservative credentials. He might take a look at the review written by liberal Rolling Stone editor Matt Taibbi. He says it is the “dumbest book ever written.”
The author of this book maintains that if you were born with white skin, it does not matter what you believe, how you have lived your life or how you behave. You have no choice; you are a racist. She offers no solutions other than “strive to be less white.” She does not believe racial harmony should even be a goal of our society, because it is impossible to achieve.
This author is a foolish woman who has written a foolish book that can only set back race relations rather than advance them.
This nation has advanced through the ending of slavery, defeat of the KKK, the ending of Jim Crow laws and the passage of constitutional amendments and major legislation granting full civil rights to all. This absolutely does not mean we are done with continuing efforts to form that “more perfect union” Abraham Lincoln called for, but a book like this is destructive of our race relation goals.
Randall Bradley, Papillion
Schools, health protections
Band competitions are canceled for the fall of 2020. Show choir competitions have been canceled beginning January 2021. Football games are not. It is easier and more natural for kids to maintain distance when marching in formation than during a football game or practice. I am not faulting the NSBA for their decision. I think they are doing what they feel is best out of an “abundance of caution.”
Nonetheless, I am dismayed at the failure of leadership from the school districts, city, county and state when it comes to our kids and guidance on the return to school and school activities. I commend the NSBA for at least making a decision and being clear. All levels of school, city, and state leadership are playing a game of “pass the buck.” The governor puts decisions off to the cities, the cities defer to the superintendents, the superintendents put the choices off to the parents, and the parents look for a reliable and steady hand when it comes to our kids and how our schools are administrated.
A mandate as simple as “wear a mask in public areas when social distancing is not possible” is left to businesses to try to enact and enforce.
I think that there is hypocrisy in letting full contact sports continue, even after some kids have tested positive. If things work out and schools are able to be in session and sports go off without a hitch, it will be through dumb luck and diligent parents, not through the thoughtful leadership of our schools, cities and state.
Carlos Prendes, M.D., Omaha
A coach’s legacy
As I have read the recent World-Herald articles about Tom Kropp, I recalled some events from my own era — the early 1950s. In 1951, a new football coach came to our Sidney, Neb, high school. His name was Art Bauer. He and Don Strasheim had been the starting guards at Nebraska during Bobby Reynolds’ All American season.
Art was the kind of coach who did not necessarily tell you what to do — he got down in trenches and showed us how to block and tackle! As a result, our only loss in the 1951 season was our first game to Class A Curtis (at the NU agricultural college). We were undefeated for the rest of that season — and there were only 50 some points scored against for the entire season!
As co-captain of that team so many years ago, I still give Art Bauer all the credit for our success.
Charles Bagby, Blair, Neb.
Generous kindness
I would very much like to thank the kind gentlemen who stopped to help me when one of the tires blew on my car on Friday afternoon. They saw that I needed help, turned around and came to my rescue. One gentleman had his 14-year-old grandson with him, who immediately stepped forward to get the tools from the back of my car. The other gentleman got the jack placed and showed the young man how to use his powerful drill to remove the lug nuts.
In no time at all they had the tire changed and loaded the damaged one into the car.
As I was turning around to get back onto 144th Street, another gentleman who had seen the tire blow, but couldn’t stop, returned to make certain that I was all right.
What a blessing to meet such caring, thoughtful people who went out of their way to help me on a very hot afternoon! It was an uplifting experience from a “flat.” Again, thank you!
Judy Irwin, Omaha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!