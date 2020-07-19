OPPD saluted for inclusive workplace culture, sponsorship of LeadDIVERSITY program

The Omaha Public Power District is the recipient of Inclusive Communities’ 2020 Otto Swanson Spirit of Service Award for its role in establishing a LeadDIVERSITY program in Omaha.
The program is designed to give employers a blueprint for building an inclusive workplace culture that reflects mutual trust, acceptance and respect of all its employees.
Inclusive Communities’ partnership with OPPD was forged through Joyce Cooper, director of diversity and inclusion at OPPD, who had experience with a LeadDIVERSITY program in Ohio.
She sought lead sponsorship from OPPD’s Tim Burke, CEO and president, and Mart Sedky, vice president human capital, and involvement from the Greater Omaha Chamber and the Business Ethics Alliance.
“In coming together with OPPD, hearing their intent, and witnessing the impact that they were already making in our community, there wasn’t a doubt that this partnership would be one marked with success,” said Maggie Wood, executive director of Inclusive Communities. “OPPD really understood the concept of our individual identities being intersectional. And we already saw how they acknowledged this in their organizational culture.”
Wood praised OPPD’s work internally and externally. “From their commitment to examining and acknowledging privilege, to their honoring the uniqueness of experiences and backgrounds of their employees, to the opportunities that they create in their work with INROADS, there really was no question that their ideals were in alignment with our own.”
Otto Swanson, for whom the award is named, was a founding member of Inclusive Communities and a distinguished member of the business community as owner of Nebraska Clothing Company.
“We see his foundational ideals (of human understanding) mirrored in the work of OPPD,” Wood said. “This is why we began the LeadDIVERSITY journey with them, and why they’re our Partner of the Year and recipient of our Otto Swanson Spirit of Service Award.”
OPPD’s funding commitment is for three years.
