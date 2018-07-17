The late spring fish kill at Lake Maloney near North Platte was due to a number of factors, but disease wasn’t one of them, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Between 1,000 and 3,000 fish, mostly white bass and wipers, were discovered dead on May 26.
Testing found no evidence of a common disease.
Instead, Game and Parks attributes the die-off to the fish being concentrated in one area of the lake, stress due to spawning and a brief period of poor water quality.
The white bass were under greater stress than usual because they spawned over an extended time because of this year’s unusual weather. The prolonged spawning meant fish used up more energy, leaving them susceptible to stress, such as poor water quality.
