A young male mountain lion takes refuge in a cottonwood tree on the banks of Sowbelly Creek northeast of Harrison, Neb., shortly before it was shot during Nebraska's inaugural cougar hunting season. The big cat was killed on Jan. 2, 2014, by Holden Bruce, 16, of Franklin, Nebraska. 

 DAVID HENDEE/THE WORLD-HERALD

A male mountain lion that killed a domestic goat near Chadron was itself killed a day after the attack, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said Tuesday.

The goat’s owner contacted Game and Parks officials on Monday after finding the dead animal. Game and Parks biologists examined the carcass and the area around it. The condition of the carcass and evidence of a nearby mountain lion suggested a high probability that one of the big cats was responsible, officials said in a press release.

The landowner and Game and Parks officials worked together to identify and kill the mountain lion Tuesday.

This is the fourth confirmed case of a mountain lion killing livestock in Nebraska since officials confirmed the presence of the species in 1991. In addition to the latest case, the other cases are a calf killed in Blaine County in 2014, a calf killed in Sheridan County in 2017 and two goats killed in Dawes County in 2017.

In June, Game and Parks commissioners approved a hunting season for mountain lions in the Pine Ridge area. The season is scheduled for Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2019.

Bob Glissmann

