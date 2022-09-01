Papio South's Mariah Unverzagt aims to get back to state tournament and not as a spectator

Another midseason practice had just concluded. Mariah Unverzagt was ready to go home, get something to eat and finish her homework.

As the Papillion-La Vista South pitcher was putting her softball bag in the back of her car, she felt something pushing against her left leg.

And then, pain. The worst she experienced in her life.

The car behind Unverzagt, which was supposed to be in reverse, moved forward and pinned her kneecap against the hitch on the back of her car.

“When the car pushed me into my own car it snagged on that hitch and pushed the hitch into my knee,” Unverzagt said. “I tore my LCL. It was an accident, but I knew my season was over.”

Unverzagt returned to school and the Titan bench — crutches and all — within two weeks. Despite losing seven of its final 10 regular-season games, Papio South upset Gretna twice in districts to qualify for the Class A state tournament.

But all Unverzagt could do was watch and cheer from the bench.

This year, she’s hoping to help the Titans return to Hastings. But the senior plans on being back in the circle, not a spectator.

“It's definitely hard to keep yourself positive in the situation that I was in, but I just knew my team needed me,” Unverzagt said. “I knew if they could see me being happy, it would make them happy. It was definitely hard on my mental health, but yeah, I was happy for the team.”

Titan coach Tom Horton said he’s proud, not surprised, that Unverzagt has worked her way back to the field.

“She got cleared back in the summer and she's been going hard the whole time," the coach said. "She rehabbed like crazy through the spring and summer and kept up with her PT. She's done a really good job in recovering. ... As soon as she got back to school, she was only out four or five days, maybe a week or so.

"Once she got strong enough to get around and everything, she was back at practice. We gave her jobs at practice to stay involved. She kept getting stronger, and she really became a spirit force in the dugout for us."

There are charts the coaches keep during games, and Unverzagt helped handle those responsibilities.

“She kind of took that over with communication, morale boosting and character building and everything for the kids in the dugout,” Horton said. “It took a little while for us to reidentify ourselves. It was a big addition to continue to have her in the dugout with everyone else.”

Unverzagt was Papio South’s leading hitter at .463 before her season ended. And despite the injury, Horton said Unverzagt was able to work on elements of her pitching from a seated position.

“She didn't lose anything there because she would sit on a bucket and keep working on her spins and a few other things,” Horton said. “She did everything with her legs with the physical therapists, and she didn’t do any full pitching until she was cleared by them.”

Regaining strength in her legs also wasn’t a problem once she was cleared for full summer ball.

“She was setting PRs in the weight room in squats and deadlifts,” Horton said. “She's definitely much stronger than she was, and speedwise, she’s still sitting there in about the low 60s.

“It was just that process of coming back and learning to trust her leg and everything again, knowing that she could land on it and put all that force and weight into it.”

While the mental aspect is still a work in progress, Unverzagt said she’s happy with the way things are coming along early in the season.

“Everything feels good, I just have to keep building back to get even better than what I was last year,” Unverzagt said. “Mentally it’s a little harder because the physical part feels pretty good.”

Memorial tournament

The 6-4 Titans will co-host the first Kaiti Williams Memorial Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Papillion Landing.

Williams was a two-time All-Nebraska selection who died in August 2015, three months after graduating from Wayne State. The 2011 Papio South grad set program records for the Wildcats in batting average (.391), RBIs, doubles and total bases.

Millard North is co-hosting the tournament. The championship is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Saturday, play begins both days at 9 a.m.