Parks and Rec monitoring condition of Sergeant Floyd Monument

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department is keeping a close eye on the Sergeant Floyd Monument.

The 100-foot-tall, 122-year-old obelisk of heavy Kettle River sandstone, located on a bluff overlooking the Missouri River, marks the grave of Sgt. Charles Floyd, a member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition who died during the expedition in 1804, in the area that would later become Sioux City.

City staff have detected some "spalling" on the south portion of the National Historic Landmark. Spalling is a condition in which pieces or flakes of material break away from the larger body.

"We had somebody come take a look at it and, then, we also hired McClure (Engineering) to survey the monument. They're going to do it again in the fall," Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said. "We'll probably keep an eye on it over the next couple to several years to see if the monument is shifting."

In 1998, a project to renovate the monument, re-stabilize the bluff, and restore the viewing area was completed. The work also included re-sodding around the monument, irrigation and fencing, according to a Journal story published on March 22 of that year.

"The stone composition is starting to wear. You get water in it and there will be some areas that spall out," Kelly Bach, Sioux City parks maintenance supervisor, explained. "Some of those spalling areas are those repairs failing."

Bach said a restoration architect has been working on some tuckpointing and that the other issues are being monitored in consultation with the engineering firm. He noted that the monument's lighting has also been upgraded to LED and that additional landscaping will occur at the site this spring.

"The long-term is looking at restorations that are necessary on the monument," said Bach, who said repairs to the monument are funded with the city's capital improvement program, or CIP, budget. "If it's found that there is a problem structurally, you would probably be looking at some form of disassembly and putting it back together."

Construction on the Floyd Monument began in 1900 and was completed in 1901. Public interest in Sgt. Floyd and his burial place in Sioux City had been rekindled during the 1890s, culminating with the monument project.

The Parks and Recreation Department also maintains the War Eagle Monument, which overlooks the converging point of the Missouri and Big Sioux rivers, and the Grandview Park Bandshell, a 1930s structure listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

As far as the War Eagle Monument goes, Bach said the structure itself seems to be in "good shape." He said LED lighting was added at the monument a couple years ago.

The Grandview Park Bandshell is slated to undergo window replacement, shallow depth concrete repairs, tuckpointing and joint sealant. It will also be repainted. That work is expected to be completed by mid-June.