Teddy Allen spent less than a full season at Nebraska. And on Tuesday, he announced he's going to New Mexico State, the fifth college he'll have attended.
Omahan Thelma Sutcliffe doesn't give a hoot about being America's oldest living person, but she bristles at the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The woman suffered six bites on her face and hands, and the man had three bites on his arm, he said. Their dog was undergoing surgery on one of its legs Sunday evening.
After watching the Nebraska spring game, Adam Carriker shares his gut reaction to what he saw and learned from the Huskers in a new episode of the Carriker Chronicles.
The pit bulls' owner told The World-Herald that her dogs are vaccinated and that she plans to retrieve them from impoundment Tuesday. She said she was not home when the attack occurred.
The Omaha police union sent out a flyer this week urging people to vote against against candidate Cammy Watkins with the message: "In Cammy Watkins' Omaha, no one is safe."
Was Memorial Stadium half-full or half-empty? On a sun-splashed May Day when Husker fans returned to their favorite place, there was room for both healthy skeptics and cautious optimists, writes Tom Shatel.
Mayor Jean Stothert is proposing a small Omaha annexation plan for this year: two subdivisions and an apartment complex.
The 2021 NFL draft was the first time that two Nebraska offensive linemen have been picked in the same draft since 2009 and the second straight year the Huskers have had two selections.
The first Nebraska football home game of the 2021 season will now be on Sept. 4 against Fordham. That game replaces one against Southeastern Louisiana that was scheduled for November.