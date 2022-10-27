People in Nebraska, western Iowa can drop off unwanted prescription drugs this weekend

People across Nebraska and western Iowa can drop off unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday at the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other forms of prescription drugs. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps or illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. Vaping devices and cartridges also will be accepted if lithium batteries are removed.

A location finder for drop-off sites is available at www.DEATakeBack.com. People also can drop off prescription drugs at many pharmacies year-round.

The drop-off sites in the Omaha area include the Hy-Vee at 78th and Cass Streets, the Walgreens at 30th and Lake Streets, the Hy-Vee at 132nd Street and West Dodge Road and the Walgreens at 84th and Harrison Streets.