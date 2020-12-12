Personalized soap store comes to Bellevue

Buff City Soap, which opened its first Nebraska store last week in Bellevue, is famous for its on-site soap-making that allows customers to pick their ingredients and watch as their personalized soap is created in front of them.

The bath and body products shop at 10110 S. 15th St. in Bellevue is the first of at least 15 sites to be opened across the Midwest by owner and entrepreneur Curt Bowen. Another is slated to open this month in Kearney.

Each store offers more than 30 scents in various handcrafted soap products, including bath bombs, foaming hand soap and laundry soap. “One of the best parts about our process is that our customers get a chance to see their products being crafted in our stores, which makes for a very transparent consumer experience,” said Bowen.

The brand was founded in 2013 and has been franchising since 2018.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.