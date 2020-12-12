 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Personalized soap store comes to Bellevue
0 comments

Personalized soap store comes to Bellevue

Buff City Soap, which opened its first Nebraska store last week in Bellevue, is famous for its on-site soap-making that allows customers to pick their ingredients and watch as their personalized soap is created in front of them.

The bath and body products shop at 10110 S. 15th St. in Bellevue is the first of at least 15 sites to be opened across the Midwest by owner and entrepreneur Curt Bowen. Another is slated to open this month in Kearney.

Each store offers more than 30 scents in various handcrafted soap products, including bath bombs, foaming hand soap and laundry soap. “One of the best parts about our process is that our customers get a chance to see their products being crafted in our stores, which makes for a very transparent consumer experience,” said Bowen.

The brand was founded in 2013 and has been franchising since 2018.

Our top Omaha staff videos of 2020

2020 was a year none of us will soon forget. From a global pandemic to social justice reform, our way of thinking and existing has been challenged in every way. The photojournalists of the Omaha World-Herald, like every one else, have been deeply impacted. We have grown through challenge and did our best to document history. These are our most memorable videos of the year. 

Finding a place on the mat

Finding a place on the mat

  • KAYLA WOLF,THE WORLD-HERALD
  • Updated

Bridgeport's Jerzie Menke is helping lead the charge for gender equality in high school wrestling.

The St. Patrick's Day letter

The St. Patrick's Day letter

  • ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
  • Updated

The Meehans send out their annual holiday card on St. Patrick's Day - not Christmas. Mary Jane, "Jane" Meehan, is in her 80s. The cards, now g…

Fall colors in Omaha

Fall colors in Omaha

  • CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
  • Updated

A look at fall in Eastern Nebraska. 

King Lake's long road to recovery

King Lake's long road to recovery

  • ANNA REED,THE WORLD-HERALD
  • Updated

The small Nebraska community was nearly all under water during the 2019 floods. This thanksgiving season, thanks to the efforts of several vol…

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @cgonzalez_owh. Phone: 402-444-1224.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert