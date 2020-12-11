Photos
Related to this story
Most Popular
A day before her Omaha home exploded, killing her and her daughter, a 73-year-old woman filed a protection order against her grandson, saying she was afraid he would set the house on fire.
- Updated
"He's done so much for the community," said Michelle Cook, his wife of 31 years. "And (he had) such a big heart. He gave so much of his time out of work."
The Big Ten has a fine mess on its hands that risks having Ohio State left out of the playoff. And Nebraska may be right to say "told ya so," writes Tom Shatel.
The Mart has asked the City of Omaha to rezone about 26 acres west of the Lowe’s store and along the east bank of the Little Papillion Creek, from Dodge southeast to just west of Rose Blumkin Drive and 72nd Street.
- Updated
The Omaha area could see between 2 and 5 inches of snow, with the heaviest snowfall expected between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday.
The Douglas County Jail inmate who was found unresponsive Saturday night killed himself using a Corrections Department-issued fabric face mask, The World-Herald has learned.
A man returned to his Omaha apartment to find his clothes soaked in bleach and his property missing. He told police his girlfriend had found out that he'd been cheating.
Cutting the filled positions would save $2.6 million, UNL said. The university will also eliminate $8.2 million in vacant positions.
- Updated
In the lawsuit, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton repeats a list of unsupported allegations that have failed in other court cases about mail-in ballots and voting in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
The Huskers can still play in a bowl game this year. Yes, really. Tom Shatel explains how, and it starts with getting a win Saturday at Purdue.