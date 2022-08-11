 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pick Six Podcast: Fall camp observations

  • Updated
  • 0

World-Herald staff writers Evan Bland, Sam McKewon, Jimmy Watkins and Tom Shatel tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The crew talk through their fall camp observations and how camp changed their perspective on the upcoming Nebraska football season.

Later, they debate who is responsible for the success of the Husker O-line and re-cap their favorite Husker games.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, check it out on Spotify Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert