Pick Six Podcast: Fall camp observations

World-Herald staff writers Evan Bland, Sam McKewon, Jimmy Watkins and Tom Shatel tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The crew talk through their fall camp observations and how camp changed their perspective on the upcoming Nebraska football season.
Later, they debate who is responsible for the success of the Husker O-line and re-cap their favorite Husker games.
