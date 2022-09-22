Pick Six Podcast: Husker fans need a beer

World-Herald staff writers Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

Evan and Jimmy discuss the key amenities Memorial Stadium lacks and debate ways they can improve to draw more fans to the stadium and create a more energetic environment.

They also discuss Erik Chinander’s firing and ask what Nebraska can improve with eight games left. Meanwhile, who are the frontrunners in Nebraska's head coaching search?

