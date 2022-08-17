Pick Six Podcast: Nebraska football fantasy draft

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The crew explain their fantasy draft for the upcoming Husker season. They also discuss areas of confidence in the team as well as areas of concern.

Later, they hypothesize which Nebraska starters may not be starters by the end of the season.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, check it out on Spotify Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.