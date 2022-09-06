Pick Six Podcast: Nebraska volleyball's big change and discussing who's calling plays for Husker football

World-Herald staff writers Evan Bland, Sam McKewon and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

In this episode, the crew breakdown Nebraska's powerhouse volleyball roster and highlight all the players to watch this season.

In football news, Nebraska wins their first game of the season over North Dakota. What does "cooperation" and "collaboration" look like for Whipple and Frost? They debate if their press conference talks are informative or poorly strung together buzz words to appease fans. Is lying good?

They close with their fantasy picks for the week.

