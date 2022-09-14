Pick Six Podcast: Why Scott Frost got fired and what Nebraska needs next

World-Herald staff writers Tom Shatel, Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
In this episode, the crew reflects on the recent change of leadership and the end of Husker football's Scott Frost era. Will Mickey Joseph pull through in the Big Ten and, how will the change of direction affect this weekend's Oklahoma game?
Later, they discuss the key traits that Trev Alberts is looking in a new coach next season.
