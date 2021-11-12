Pipeline would store carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol

Boeshans said he’s optimistic Summit can negotiate agreeable terms with all landowners along the route. He acknowledged eminent domain was a possibility in some spots, “but that’s not where we start,” he said.

“What I hear consistently from landowners is strong support for the project,” he said. “They understand the value of it. On most of this land, there’s corn growing on the surface of it, especially if you go east of Bismarck.”

Boeshans said the pipeline would be made of carbon steel, with all welded joints examined via X-ray, exceeding federal pipeline safety standards. The line would undergo regular inspections and have a leak detection system in place, as well as shutoff valves, he said.

The project is expected to create as many as 17,000 construction jobs and support up to 500 permanent jobs, according to Summit.

The company is aiming to start construction in the second quarter of 2023 and begin operations in the second quarter of 2024, Boeshans said.