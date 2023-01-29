Plattsmouth police searching for missing 68-year-old woman

The Plattsmouth Police Department is looking for a missing 68-year-old woman who has dementia.

Patricia Lanam of Plattsmouth was last seen in the 300 block of Fifth Street in Plattsmouth at 10:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

She is white with dark gray hair, is 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs about 132 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants and a white long-sleeve shirt. She was not wearing shoes or a coat.

Anyone with information about Lanam's whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or the Plattsmouth Police Department at 402-296-9370.