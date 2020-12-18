player capsules group one

Koby Bretz
6-2, 185, ATH
Omaha Westside
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Kansas State, Buffalo, Northern Illinois
How he got here: Bretz started in gymnastics in preschool, quickly moved to diving and added football in third grade. Now he’s running track. If ever there was a well-rounded athlete with speed and balance training, it’s Bretz, who left behind a potential Olympic career in diving and shrugged off grade issues during his junior year to earn collegiate offers over the summer, picking Nebraska before the deluge really started. With his Westside teammates, he enjoyed an undefeated, state championship season, and was one of the best players in the state on either side of the ball. He caught 37 passes for 583 yards and eight touchdowns on offense, and had 54 tackles and three interceptions on defense.
Our take: Bretz is a balletic-yet-physical player whose steps are light — Bretz glides across the field — but hits with force. He has a good sense of timing, too, on catching jump balls as a receiver and closing on routes as a defender. NU has too many guys on its roster who play heavy — including some of its best athletes. They’ll hit hard but rumble in their movements or fall hard when a step is off. Bretz is closer to JoJo Domann or Luke McCaffrey on offense. Notice how rarely those guys are off their feet, crabbing about? That’s Bretz. If he can handle the Huskers’ playbook and stays healthy, he’s a candidate to play early as a nickel or safety. It may behoove Nebraska, too, to consider him on offense. This is one of the best signees in NU’s class if he embraces football the way the game suits him.
They said it: “You watch high school diving, the kids are good, it’s fun, they’re pretty talented. But when you watch an Olympic diver or a college diver, they’re special. When Kobe gets on the board, he’s one of those guys. So, on the field, he looks so fluid. He has a long way to go in his technique and footwork — and that’s what Nebraska’s going to drill like crazy. But you can’t coach athleticism. A kid has to have it. He’s got it.” — Westside coach Brett Froendt
Ru’Quan Buckley
6-5, 280, DE
Wyoming (Mich.) Godwin Heights
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Michigan State, Florida State, Minnesota, Cincinnati
How he got here: Another long, lean prospect who is just now growing into his frame, Buckley has been a priority for Nebraska since 2019. He and his mom took a visit to NU in early 2020 — before the onset of the COVID pandemic — to get a feel for Lincoln. If that visit hadn’t happened, he may not be in the Huskers’ class. But it did, and Buckley was fond of Nebraska because it would let him play defense — most schools preferred him on offense — and the personal attention given to him by defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. Buckley’s senior season was remarkable. In seven games, he finished with 74 tackles and 11 sacks, dominating competition in the Grand Rapids area. He’s enrolling early.
Our take: Buckley is a giant player Nebraska correctly figured would grow into a man’s body. He’s done that, and should be a very good fit for the 3-4 defense NU wants to run against the league’s power-based teams. Buckley moves well for a player his size — he’s coveted at offensive tackle for his athleticism — and engulfs ball carriers when he tackles them. Buckley has good size now. He could play early at NU, or at least by 2022, and be a multi-year cog.
They said it: “I felt like if I didn’t visit out of state, I was not going to a school out of state. I just felt like it is God’s will to make me get out and see their family environment. I could have easily visited Iowa out of all the schools that offered me out of state before the coronavirus closed everything.” — Buckley, on the importance of his visit to Nebraska
Marques Buford
6-0, 190, DB
St. Thomas More Prep (Oakdale, Conn.)
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Texas A&M, Washington State, Mississippi, Iowa State
How he got here: Buford grew up in the Chicago area and moved to Texas in time to spend his final two prep seasons at Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, where he won a pair of state titles as a do-everything defender. He was a silent commit to Florida State until the school fired its coaching staff and decided to enroll in a postgraduate school instead of rushing his recruiting process. A childhood friend, Nebraska receiver Alante Brown, turned him on to St. Thomas More and the Huskers, leading to Buford’s July commitment. A team effort among the NU coaching staff helped seal the deal for the nation’s top-rated postgraduate prospect, who will arrive in January.
Our take: The offer list is long and the resumé is longer. Under the tutelage of a pair of former NFL defensive backs-turned coaches in Deion Sanders and Kevin Mathis, Buford combined for 92 tackles and five interceptions over his last two prep seasons. His understanding of coverages and techniques is strong enough that he could move from safety to linebacker to cornerback as needed while also making significant contributions as a receiver (61 catches for 983 yards and 14 TDs in 29 games). Nebraska under Scott Frost has shown it will take postgraduate prospects — Brown and defensive lineman Casey Rogers are recent examples — and a serendipitous Husker connection in Brown helped make this one possible. A strong candidate to find early playing time somewhere.
They said it: “He’s what the old-school coaches call a true football player. You can put him on the field anywhere and you’ll have success.” — Trinity Christian coach Andre Hart
James Carnie
6-5, 220, TE
Norris
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Iowa, Kansas State
How he got here: The big-bodied tight end appeared to be an in-state talent that got away when he committed to Miami (Ohio) in mid-May, but a fast start to his senior year triggered a flurry of late scholarship offers. Nebraska joined the fray Oct. 5 and Carnie accepted on the spot before ending the phone call with coach Scott Frost that day. The lifelong Husker fan repeatedly made local highlight reels for a good Norris team this fall, finishing with 38 catches for 594 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games. He also made 25 tackles (nine for loss) with a pair of forced fumbles as a defensive end.
Our take: Tight end was a clear priority in the class for Nebraska, which took three local ones. Carnie might not be as ready-made as Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central star Thomas Fidone, but he’s an intelligent and competitive multi-sport athlete with the versatility to potentially move to a different position in college should the need arise. The Huskers were late to the party in offering but ultimately landed a natural leader who — at the absolute minimum — will be one of those “culture keepers” Frost has often spoke of. An under-the-radar add who probably won’t stay that way.
They said it: “There is no place like Nebraska. It’s been my dream school. I had the best relationship with them.” — Carnie
Gabe Ervin
6-1, 190, RB
Buford (Ga.)
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Duke, Georgia, Michigan State, Arizona State
How he got here: Ervin kept his recruitment mostly under the radar since Nebraska offered in December 2019 and abruptly committed in June on a Rivals live stream over opportunities from at least 20 other schools. NU assistant Sean Beckton was a key connection — the Huskers have multiple offers out to 2022 Buford prospects — and a reason Ervin pledged before seeing the campus in person. The teen also did his own college research, with program history and avid fan support pointing him to Lincoln. He’s thrived this season, carrying 97 times for 678 yards and 12 touchdowns through November before another playoff win in which he ran nine times for 160 and two scores.
Our take: The lone running back in the class, Ervin brings a power element that sets him apart from other recent NU rushing recruits more known for their speed. Ervin has that too — he’s posted strong times in the 200 and 400 meters and frequently outraces defenders — but his Hudl highlights show a strong rusher between the tackles who likes to punish a would-be tackler for a bigger gain. Coming from a powerhouse prep program at Buford that doesn’t need him to carry heavy loads, the full potential of his abilities on the edge and in the passing game are still untapped.
They said it: “He’s a big man and very gifted in the passing game. You can do so many things with him, and I think that’s what’s going to make him get to that level and possibly the next level because he’s strong in the mind and his skill set is unreal.” — Buford assistant Fyrone Davis
Thomas Fidone
6-5, 220, TE
Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central
247Sports composite: 4 stars
Rivals: 4 stars
ESPN: 4 stars
Other key offers: LSU, Iowa, Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Notre Dame
How he got here: Fidone broke onto the national scene in January 2020 at the All-American Bowl national combine, flashing the strength and athletic explosiveness that attracted offers from more than 40 FBS programs. Nebraska had offered four months earlier and gotten him on campus half a dozen times, which became critical when pandemic-related recruiting shutdowns hit in mid-March. Fidone played out his recruiting process mostly virtually, with 2021 NU pledges driving him to Lincoln for an “official visit” with current Nebraska players in early August. The lifelong Husker fan committed a few weeks later, then crafted a dominant senior year — 43 catches for 845 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games — despite facing frequent double and triple teams.
Our take: Fidone represents the type of receiving threat Nebraska’s offense has lacked under Frost. He has a massive catch radius, an elite vertical jump and big-play speed on an already-muscular frame. His meteoric rise from relative unknown in the winter before his junior season to the nation’s top tight end prospect is notable, and landing him is a major win for the Huskers. Fidone’s grade of .9604 in the 247Sports composite makes him the third-highest rated NU recruit in the last decade (Tyjon Lindsey was .9769 and Turner Corcoran was .9749). He is as ready-made as they come to play early in 2021.
They said it: “I think I’ll compete with anybody in that tight end room and there’s no doubt in my mind I’ll be better than all of them at one point.” — Fidone
Mikai Gbayor
6-2, 220, ILB
Irvington (New Jersey)
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Indiana, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Rutgers
How he got here: Nebraska is back in the mix in New Jersey thanks to the return of assistant coach Mike Dawson — the Huskers’ primary recruiter in the state. Dawson, inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander went to one of New Jersey’s top programs to find a seasoned athlete who's physically ready to play in the Big Ten. Gbayor had 53 tackles, 29 for loss and eight sacks during his senior year. He’s considered by multiple publications to be one of the top players in New Jersey.
Our take: If Nebraska’s senior inside linebackers, Will Honas or Collin Miller, don't return for 2021, that position has serious depth issues, and Gbayor may be thrust into the fire quickly. He’d probably hold up well. Physically, he’s thick and strong now, and he gets downhill toward ball carriers with speed and violence. There aren’t a ton of clips of Gbayor in pass coverage — NU likes to keep both inside linebackers on the field for most third-down snaps — but he’s a good blitzer. Where Honas is now, Gbayor can be in a few years — with a couple more to spare after that.
They said it: “He’s a student of the game, he dissects film well, he studies opponents, he loves watching football. And that plays a factor in accentuating the attributes he has. He strikes well, he moves well laterally, he has good speed and he plays with passion. And that’s important on the defensive side of the ball, more so at linebacker. He’ll continue to get better, too. He thrives to get better.” — Irvington coach Andre “Smoke” Pierre
Kamonte Grimes
6-3, 200, WR
Naples (Florida) Palmetto Ridge
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 4 stars
Other key offers: Michigan, Miami, Kentucky
How he got here: One of the forgotten signees of the class because of when he committed — right around the time Nebraska was battling the Big Ten to get back on the football field. Grimes is a Florida guy who fits what Scott Frost wants from a prospect: He’s a 4.0 student and focused on furthering his football career. After a big junior season — 28 catches for 578 yards at receiver and solid work on defense — Grimes had lots of options for college, including the Wolverines and nearby Miami, but chose the Huskers. As a senior, MaxPreps has him for 29 catches, 372 yards and nine touchdowns. Sounds like a red zone threat to us.
Our take: Of the receivers signed in the class, Grimes is intriguing because of his size — he’s darn near a small tight end — and playmaking ability. Nebraska wants bigger, more physical receivers who can handle Big Ten cornerbacks and safeties, and Grimes appears to be that. Is he fast enough to play outside? Or is he more of a between-the-numbers possession receiver? Grimes’ performance in school and character traits are a plus, and he looks to be the “culture keeper” Nebraska wants. The extent of his impact probably comes down to speed, but Grimes should be a factor at NU.
They said it: “This will be my 21st year of coaching, and he’s definitely one of the best route runners I’ve ever seen as far as his attention to detail and understanding what he needs to do to get open. He’s just a physical presence.” — Palmetto Ridge defensive coordinator PJ Gibbs on Grimes’ skill set.
Heinrich Haarberg
6-5, 190, QB
Kearney Catholic
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Boston College, NC State, Buffalo
How he got here: His dad, Rod, was a walk-on at Nebraska who relocated for work to Nashville. Heinrich grew up there before moving back to Kearney before high school. He settled in with the Stars, taking over the starting quarterback reins as a sophomore from current Husker quarterback Matt Masker. Haarberg grew into the role and threw for more than 3,600 yards with 42 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He ran for more than 1,000 yards in his career, too. NU was initially lukewarm to offering him a scholarship, desiring to see him throw in person. When the COVID pandemic made that impossible, Scott Frost extended the scholarship himself in early May. Haarberg picked Nebraska a few days later.
Our take: There’s a bit of a “wild colt” quality to Haarberg, a long, athletic, superior athlete who throws well on the run and throws it a long way too. He’s a good enough runner for Nebraska’s offense, even if he’s more of a long strider than a bolter like Luke McCaffrey. The ceiling is high for Haarberg. He’ll need to tweak a few things under the tutelage of Mario Verduzco, but he’ll have time to do it since he’s not likely to be thrust into the spotlight right away. Haarberg could be really interesting by 2022 or 2023.
They said it: “I believe I can stand in the pocket and deliver, but I think some of my best throws are on the run. I think that’s mostly the God-given athletic ability. Being able to turn my body to the way it needs to be, I think that’s a huge part.” — Haarberg
