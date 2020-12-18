player capsules group two

Shawn Hardy
6-3, 190, WR
Camden County (Kingsland, Ga.)
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: LSU, Ohio State, Georgia Tech
How he got here: Hardy mostly kept his recruitment under wraps before committing in May. That ended a lengthy vetting process of more than 18 months for the playmaker, who held roughly a dozen offers from some top national programs. Hardy unofficially visited Lincoln as a junior and has family in Omaha. He also was very comfortable with tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who recruits Georgia, and receivers coach Matt Lubick. Though his senior year was limited to seven games by injury, he caught 29 balls for 446 yards and three touchdowns. His final three prep seasons included averaging 18.5 yards per catch across 109 grabs with 18 touchdowns.
Our take: Hardy’s low profile, commitment timing and fall injury make him one of NU’s most unsung additions. But Nebraska considered the receiver among its top priorities at the position. Hardy has the frame to give the Huskers the kind of vertical threat on the edge they’ve craved for years and has the speed to bust a big play at any moment. Perhaps just as important is his intelligence — Hardy is a 4.0 student and aspiring engineer who should be able to pick up the offense quicker than an average recruit. He might not have the hype of recent receiver additions but holds just as much upside.
They said it: “(Hardy) can do just about anything except throw a spiral with a Nerf football. He’s going to be a big-time receiver in college.” — Camden County coach Bob Sphire
Randolph Kpai
6-3, 185, ILB
Sioux Falls (S.D.) Washington
247Sports composite: 4 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 4 stars
Other key offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oregon
How he got here: Kpai arrived in the United States at 6 years old from Liberia. He took up football in middle school, and he took to the sport quickly, once recovering five fumbles in a game. In high school, he played a variety of roles at outside and inside linebacker for Washington, which has produced three Huskers in the last decade — Nate Gerry, Matt Farniok and Will Farniok. Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud put the full-court press on Kpai, who visited NU before the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. He also committed before the shutdown, in early January 2020. As a senior, he had 79 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss in a 10-game season. He’s a high-volume guy.
Our take: Easily the most interesting prospect in the class. Kpai has to gain weight — everyone knows that, as does he — but once that happens, he could be a game-changer at inside linebacker or a pass rusher at outside linebacker, should his frame allow it. Kpai is fast-fast-fast on a football field, especially in lateral pursuit, and he’s decent in coverage too, possessing above-average ball skills. He looks like an outside linebacker able to set the edge and make plays, much like JoJo Domann or even Deontai Williams does, while Mikai Gbayor and Seth Malcom play inside the box. Kpai will always play a little lean and perhaps a little overaggressive, but Nebraska needs those guys too. He could emerge as one of the top players in the class.
They said it: “Sometimes, if you put a bunch of hard work in and you do all the little things right, you still won't get the outcome that you wish for. But it’s how you are going to bounce back from that. I love the game, I love everything about it.” — Kpai about why he loves the game
Henry Lutovsky
6-6, 320, OL
Mount Pleasant (Iowa)
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Iowa State, Georgia, Missouri
How he got here: With brute size and strength, Lutovsky is one of the biggest guys in the class, a player who screams “offensive lineman” the minute you turn on the film. He turned a corner into his junior year, when he refined his technique and started getting scholarship offers. Nearby Iowa preferred other guys in the state. NU loved what Lutovsky brought to the table as an interior lineman. Lutovsky liked the candor and openness of offensive line coach Greg Austin, who was willing to give an honest answer to any of Lutovsky’s questions. That earned the Huskers Lutovsky’s commitment. He’s a pancake guy for Mount Pleasant, paving the way by playing multiple spots.
Our take: Naturally big and strong, Lutovsky will be a nice fit for a downhill run game. He locks onto defenders and plows them to the ground, and he’s big enough now to handle some of the current rigors of a Big Ten defensive lineman. You can see how he’ll be good on a double team or coming around the corner on a pull block. As a pass blocker, Lutovsky needs some work with his technique, since he rarely faced a defender with the speed or agility to run right around him. And while Lutovsky’s overall agility may need a boost, he’s plenty explosive now. He might be as ready as any of Austin’s recruits to play early, and many of them already have.
They said it: “He had no loyalty to anything because his loyalty was going to be to where he felt where he fit in. And when he came back from Nebraska that first time, he said, ‘Coach, you can tell everybody else to leave me alone.’ He was absolutely in love with Nebraska. Coach Frost and his staff, the teammates that he met at that time, just everything about the program itself. He was sold.” — Mount Pleasant coach Shawn Striegel on why Lutovsky picked NU
Seth Malcom
6-3, 205, ILB
Fremont-Mills (Iowa)
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Kansas State, Minnesota
How he got here: Malcom grew up in small-town southwest Iowa only 80 miles from Lincoln and often attended Husker games with his grandparents. But the pandemic brought clarity to his recruiting process — indeed, the schools that stayed in touch were truly interested in the do-everything eight-man prospect. With Kansas State and NU as his finalists, his family toured both campuses shortly before Malcom committed to the Huskers in June. Malcom went on to lead F-M to the Iowa state title game in the fall, racking up 92.5 tackles (17 for loss) on defense along with 1,606 rushing yards (8.1 per carry), 15 catches for 209 yards and 23 total touchdowns. He will enroll in January.
Our take: Nebraska’s recent history signing eight-man players is limited — the last one to earn a scholarship right away was fullback Steve Kriewald of North Loup-Scotia in 2000. Malcom would have almost certainly garnered more attention at a bigger school, and the Huskers are gaining a rangy, physical defender with a knack for making plays wherever he lines up. NU’s inside linebacker room isn’t young, meaning Malcom will have every chance to earn a prominent role in the next few years. He’s a throwback, old-school sort who isn’t active on social media but rather lets his play do the talking.
They said it: “It’s a huge moment in my life, choosing the school that’s the right fit for me. Going to all the colleges and seeing all the coaches and players, it was just very clear to me that Nebraska was the right choice.” — Malcom
Latrell Neville
6-4, 195, WR
Missouri City (Texas) Hightower
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Virginia Tech, Memphis, Alabama
How he got here: Neville was identified as one of the nation’s top receiver prospects roughly two years ago, after his sophomore season at Willowridge High School in Houston, where he had 17 catches for 315 yards. He hit the camp circuit, racked up a ton of offers — including Alabama, Texas A&M and others — and committed to Virginia Tech, where a Houston-area quarterback was also committed. Neville’s two most recent years at Missouri City Hightower have meant an adjustment to a new offense and battling through some injuries in 2020. So his numbers are modest to some degree — roughly 20 catches so far as a senior. He also backed off Virginia Tech and flipped to NU, which is looking for big-bodied, long-striding pass catchers like Neville. He committed to Nebraska on the Fourth of July.
Our take: Interesting prospect who’s certainly been considered a top-shelf receiver for several years, although not as productive in the last two. Neville is a long strider with a physical frame. He should be a good blocker and big target on the outside, though he’s shown some flexibility in the slot too. He posted some good track times (for a guy his size) and may be similar to former Husker Brandon Kinnie if he realizes his full potential.
They said it: “Coach Frost doesn’t limit his playmakers. He puts his guys where they’re most comfortable and where they make plays. I’d be playing all over the field, and that’s one thing I like to hear, because that’s what I’m accustomed to doing.” — Neville
Teddy Prochazka
6-9, 280, OL
Elkhorn South
247Sports composite: 4 stars
Rivals: 4 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Michigan, Arizona State, Kansas State, Iowa State
How he got here: The tallest in-state offensive line prospect in recent memory is hard to miss. He towers over most of his teammates, opponents and fellow Husker recruits. And Prochazka also has the feet and wingspan to be a prime offensive line prospect — much like current Husker starting right tackle Bryce Benhart. Prochazka earned a lot of offers in spring 2019. Nebraska was right there in pursuit, and Prochazka committed during his junior year in 2019. Since then, he’s been one of NU’s top peer recruiters, helping lure Thomas Fidone into the class. He put on a bunch of good weight in recent years, going from skinny to filled out. He looks the part.
Our take: Prochazka has a little bit of a mean streak, and that’s good. When he locks onto (admittedly overmatched) defenders, he shoves, drives and pushes them around with force. It won’t be so easy in college, especially when defenders know how to play with leverage, right into a tall tackle’s jersey numbers. Benhart has received a little bit of a lesson in that this season. Long term, Prochazka’s trajectory seems comparable to Benhart. He’ll learn technique and better footwork within NU’s program. He’s a top-100 prospect for a reason.
They said it: “One of the key things to me is he said, ‘Hey, I don’t want to be known just as the tall kid with lots of potential.’ He wanted to be an excellent football player and he’s really dedicated himself to improving his craft and adding quality weight these last several years. They don’t come any more reliable than Teddy is. And with his frame, he’s just built like a large skill player.” — Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg
AJ Rollins
6-6, 230, TE
Omaha Creighton Prep
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Missouri, Iowa State, UCF
How he got here: A Friday Night Lights camp certainly helped Rollins’ case. He did the camp circuit as a junior, wowed college coaches with his athleticism and speed, and earned offers off of that. Rollins is like many other football prospects: His original love was basketball, and he was good at it, but his size and frame translate better to football. He picked the Huskers over Missouri early in his senior year after the pandemic shut down all in-person recruiting. At Prep, Rollins played tight end and for a few games was a pass-rushing defensive end. He caught 23 passes for 251 yards and six touchdowns as a senior, underlining his threat in the red zone.
Our take: Nebraska should be able to use Rollins’ athleticism how it pleases at tight end, or if it’s interested at defensive end or outside linebacker. Rollins looked better as a senior and is more natural at tight end. With a couple more years of seasoning, he should blossom into a good player. NU likes taking big, athletic guys and shaping them into players. Rollins is just that.
They said it: "Because of his athleticism and the way he can run, I think the sky’s the limit for him wherever he goes. A year and a half ago, I compared him to Noah Fant because he had the basketball background, he has the same types of measurables. He’s probably a little longer than Noah, but I compare him to Noah because of his background and ability to catch the ball.” — Prep coach Tim Johnk
Jailen Weaver
6-8, 320, DL
Antioch (Calif.)
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Tennessee, Indiana
How he got here: One of the most low-profile recruits in Nebraska’s class didn’t even post his own announcement on Twitter when he went public in early November, instead having an Antioch assistant coach convey the news. Those around the future college defensive end say trust and relationships were paramount as he narrowed his college options, and the 17-year-old found it in his future position coach, Tony Tuioti, and the Huskers after they offered in April. Amid COVID-19 restrictions in California, his senior football season will begin in January.
Our take: Weaver already has the physical tools — a seven-foot wingspan, size-18 cleats and speed that allows him to regularly outrun receivers on his own team. Mix all that with a reputation as a violent tackler, and Nebraska has lots to work with for someone who could set edges and pressure quarterbacks for years to come. Defensive line was a priority in this recruiting class and so was Weaver considering he was the first at the position to pledge in early November. He’ll be a sight after a couple years in the strength program.
They said it: “He can speed around people, but if he can literally just put his facemask right through the person in front of them and go right through them, he’s absolutely going to do that 10 times out of 10. He’s going to humiliate the person in front of him on his way to the person who has the ball.” — Antioch assistant head coach Brett Dudley
Malik Williams
6-0, 190, DB
Buford (Georgia)
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Texas, Florida, Louisville, Arizona State
How he got here: Like much of the 2021 class, Williams had to make his decision based on virtual visits and a gut feeling. His was strong with Nebraska — coaches stayed in touch and the program’s deep tradition resonated with the defensive back from the dominant prep team in Georgia. Even more helpful was a tight friendship with fellow Atlanta-area native and current Husker DB Myles Farmer as well as Buford teammate and running back Gabe Ervin, who committed to NU a month before him last summer.
Our take: Williams earned most of his dozen offers before seeing much playing time in a loaded Buford roster, impressing recruiters with his intangibles and physical makeup. He owns the school record in the long jump (23-2) and has an older brother, LeAnthony, playing corner at Clemson. So the physical traits are there. Nebraska continues to mine Georgia for talent and would be thrilled if Williams develops into the diamond-in-the-rough success story his friend, Farmer, became in Lincoln.
They said it: “Honestly, he’s almost the complete package as a corner. He’s long, he’s lean, he’s fast, he’s twitchy, he has phenomenal ball skills, he’s aggressive, he’s a great tackler. From an athletic standpoint, he’s really the total package.” — Buford cornerbacks coach David Snell
Branson Yager
6-8, 330, OL
Grantsville (Utah)
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Iowa State, BYU, Vanderbilt
How he got here: Yager was thefirst new Nebraska commit to stick after the pandemic-related recruiting shutdowns hit, pledging in April without ever visiting the campus (he later toured on his own in November). Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti took the lead in identifying the prospect and guiding him through various virtual sessions, though O-line coach Greg Austin also played a role. One important point for Yager was the assurance that he — as a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints — would still have a deferred scholarship if he eventually chose to pursue a two-year mission.
Our take: The big man has all the tools a Power Five lineman needs. There’s the frame, brute strength and lateral speed that allows him to pull effectively. He played both tackle spots as a senior and has manned defensive tackle and long snapper spots in high school. Nebraska has strong tackle options emerging for the next few seasons but will be young there too, meaning Yager could be in the conversation as a reserve in a few years. He’s overcome adversity — he broke his arm so seriously as a fifth-grader that doctors told him amputation was a possibility. A bit of missing biceps and triceps reminds him daily to never get complacent.
They said it: “I truly believe that in the next couple years Nebraska is going to make a huge statement. And we’re going to leave all the guys that have doubt in the dust.” — Yager
