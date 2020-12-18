player capsules group two

Our take: Easily the most interesting prospect in the class. Kpai has to gain weight — everyone knows that, as does he — but once that happens, he could be a game-changer at inside linebacker or a pass rusher at outside linebacker, should his frame allow it. Kpai is fast-fast-fast on a football field, especially in lateral pursuit, and he’s decent in coverage too, possessing above-average ball skills. He looks like an outside linebacker able to set the edge and make plays, much like JoJo Domann or even Deontai Williams does, while Mikai Gbayor and Seth Malcom play inside the box. Kpai will always play a little lean and perhaps a little overaggressive, but Nebraska needs those guys too. He could emerge as one of the top players in the class.