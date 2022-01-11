Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. No. 23 Providence

Injury update: Senior guard A.J. Reeves (10.7 points per game) has missed the last two contests with a finger injury. Reportedly, he's likely out Tuesday.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Be strong with the ball: The stats would suggest that Providence doesn't force a lot of turnovers. Just 11.1 per game actually, which ranks last in the league. But you can bet the Friars will try to be more aggressive Tuesday. At the very least, they'll try to use their physicality to impose their will and disrupt the CU attack. Like Villanova did. Iowa State and Arizona State, too. Creighton's guys better be ready for that.

2. Seal off the paint: Providence is going to work the ball inside. That's what the Friars do. But how close to the rim do they get? That's the key for Creighton. Shutting off driving lanes to Durham and Bynum. Keeping Watson and Ed Croswell from backing their way to the hoop. Providence is coming off a game where it got 46 points in the paint and 26 points at the free-throw line. CU can't allow that.