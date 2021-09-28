Podcast looks to tell story of mysterious South Dakota death

Specifically, Zimmerman spent the better part of a decade studying the former President John F. Kennedy Jr. (JFK) assassination case, he said.

“I kind of went through all those rabbit holes,” he said, adding that in 2004 he received permission from the Kennedy family attorney to view JFK’s autopsy photographs and X-rays in College Park, Maryland.

Then, life changes, including marriage, children and relocating to Sioux City, Iowa, led Zimmerman to search for a new case to study.

“I’ve been trying to find a case that was more local, that I could actually visit the area and do the deep dive into,” he said. “In April, it just happened to fall on me, and since then, I’ve gotten to know some of Tammy Haas’s friends and her family and it’s just kind of been snowballing.”

Though Haas’ friends and family were supportive of the idea of doing a podcast, said Zimmerman, the lack of any new evidence combined general fatigue regarding the case meant that a lot of doors would likely remain closed to him.

“Now, I’m out here trying to open the doors up,” he said. “Being an independent person, I don’t have a dog in the hunt, per se. I’m trying to gather the facts and do what I can to make sense of them so I can tell the story, the best that I can.”