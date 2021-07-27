 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police chase crosses path of Iowa bike ride
0 comments

Police chase crosses path of Iowa bike ride

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES — A police chase briefly crossed the path of an Iowa bike ride Sunday, according to law enforcement.

The chase started after a state trooper tried to pull over a driver in northwestern Iowa’s Buena Vista County, the Des Moines Register reported.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla told the newspaper that the driver took off on a gravel road after the trooper smelled marijuana in the car.

The driver briefly crossed the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa route south as it fled.

Another trooper set a trap to deflate the car’s tires, which caused the car to flip and hit a tree in front of a home.

The driver bailed before the car rolled and was arrested, Dinkla said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert