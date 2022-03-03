 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Kearney business owner killed by runaway bulldozer

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A Kearney business owner died after being run over by a runaway bulldozer at a Kearney auto engine manufacturing business, police reported.

Police were called Wednesday morning to BluePrint Engines on the eastern edge of Kearney for reports of an injury accident, the Kearney Hub reported. Arriving first responders found Ron Blessing injured and learned he had been run over by the bulldozer he had been operating. Blessing was taken by ambulance to a Kearney hospital, where he died.

Blessing was the owner of Blessing Construction of Kearney, a concrete construction business.

The bulldozer continued on unmanned after the accident through an adjacent field and was found a quarter-mile from the accident site in a ditch, police said. No one else was injured.

